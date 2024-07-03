SectorPharmaceuticals
Open₹509.95
Prev. Close₹509.6
Turnover(Lac.)₹437.49
Day's High₹511.25
Day's Low₹495.1
52 Week's High₹658.85
52 Week's Low₹402
Book Value₹140.42
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)8,075.38
P/E26.36
EPS19.38
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
16.28
16.59
16.88
16.88
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
2,080.92
1,964.15
1,931.8
1,705.28
Net Worth
2,097.2
1,980.74
1,948.68
1,722.16
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
1,325.44
1,331.09
1,062.19
1,008.91
yoy growth (%)
-0.42
25.31
5.28
2.23
Raw materials
-412.05
-424.53
-349.97
-336.73
As % of sales
31.08
31.89
32.94
33.37
Employee costs
-294.31
-276.18
-215.46
-189.93
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
380.45
325.45
233.9
255.66
Depreciation
-37.62
-37.36
-35.03
-34.52
Tax paid
-85.96
-78.68
-65.59
-62.71
Working capital
22.62
78.25
14.4
16.61
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-0.42
25.31
5.28
2.23
Op profit growth
14.36
29.42
-9.44
6.6
EBIT growth
16.71
39.76
-8.46
10.17
Net profit growth
19.33
46.61
-10.02
10.75
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
1,942.94
1,783.75
1,527.92
1,333.2
1,344.19
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,942.94
1,783.75
1,527.92
1,333.2
1,344.19
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
101.63
49.86
76.09
97.03
68.9
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd
SUNPHARMA
1,849.65
|160.93
|4,43,661.03
|863.29
|0.73
|5,123.67
|98.33
Divis Laboratories Ltd
DIVISLAB
6,048.3
|87.37
|1,60,495.67
|518
|0.5
|2,302
|513.62
Cipla Ltd
CIPLA
1,511.25
|28.81
|1,21,969.91
|1,178.16
|0.86
|3,969.86
|360.73
Mankind Pharma Ltd
MANKIND
2,937.55
|60.48
|1,21,222.47
|634.43
|0
|2,529.74
|334.18
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd
TORNTPHARM
3,402.85
|70.34
|1,15,066.28
|460
|0.82
|2,376
|222.38
Managing Director
Mohan A Chandavarkar
Executive Director
Ashok A Chandavarkar
Joint Managing Director
Nandan M Chandavarkar
Executive Director & CEO
Ameya A Chandavarkar
Chairman Emeritus
Ramdas A Chandavarkar
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Varsharani Katre
Non Executive Director
Nomita R Chandavarkar
Chairman & Independent Directo
Uday Kumar Gurkar
Independent Director
Mahesh Bijlani
Independent Director
Vijay Maniar
Independent Director
Swati S Mayekar
Independent Director
Vijay N Bhatt
Independent Director
Charuta Nityanath Mandke
Reports by FDC Ltd
Summary
FDC Limited is a fully integrated, research-oriented pharmaceutical company engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of Formulations (Finished Dosage Forms) and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs). FDCs formulation department designs and develops products for various global markets and the highly regulated markets of US and Europe. The company has built a visible presence in the Regulated and Emerging markets. Promoted as a partnership firm in 1936 by the late Anand Chandravarkar to import pharmaceutical dosage forms, specialised infant foods and surgical goods Fairdeal Corporation (P) Ltd, as the company was known, was converted into a private limited company in September 23rd, 1940. It set up a formulation unit at Jogeshwari, Bombay in 1949.FDC has 2 wholly owned subsidiaries namely FDC Inc., USA and FDC International Ltd, UK and 1 Joint Venture business, namely Fair Deal Corporation Pharmaceutical SA (Pty) Ltd. at South Africa as on 31 March 2019.FDC manufactures Electral, oral rehydration salt (ORS), being a leader in this segment. FDC manufactures bulk drugs, formulations and food products. The plant at Roha manufactures pharma dosage forms, food products and bulk drugs for the anti-rheumatic, anti-asthmatic, opthalmic and ENT segments. The company part financed its technical upgradation/modernisation/backward integration/expansion plans from the proceeds of its initial public issue in Jan.96. The company set up a modern manufacturing plant at Goa for manufacture
The FDC Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹496 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of FDC Ltd is ₹8075.38 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of FDC Ltd is 26.36 and 3.64 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a FDC Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of FDC Ltd is ₹402 and ₹658.85 as of 06 Jan ‘25
FDC Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 18.86%, 3 Years at 18.88%, 1 Year at 23.78%, 6 Month at 2.52%, 3 Month at -3.72% and 1 Month at -1.46%.
