FDC Ltd Share Price

496
(-2.67%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:54:58 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open509.95
  • Day's High511.25
  • 52 Wk High658.85
  • Prev. Close509.6
  • Day's Low495.1
  • 52 Wk Low 402
  • Turnover (lac)437.49
  • P/E26.36
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value140.42
  • EPS19.38
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)8,075.38
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

FDC Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Pharmaceuticals

Open

509.95

Prev. Close

509.6

Turnover(Lac.)

437.49

Day's High

511.25

Day's Low

495.1

52 Week's High

658.85

52 Week's Low

402

Book Value

140.42

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

8,075.38

P/E

26.36

EPS

19.38

Divi. Yield

0

FDC Ltd Corporate Action

2 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

28 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

6 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 06 Sep, 2024

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 5

Record Date: 22 Nov, 2024

FDC Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

FDC Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:16 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 69.65%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 69.65%

Non-Promoter- 8.64%

Institutions: 8.64%

Non-Institutions: 21.70%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

FDC Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

16.28

16.59

16.88

16.88

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

2,080.92

1,964.15

1,931.8

1,705.28

Net Worth

2,097.2

1,980.74

1,948.68

1,722.16

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

1,325.44

1,331.09

1,062.19

1,008.91

yoy growth (%)

-0.42

25.31

5.28

2.23

Raw materials

-412.05

-424.53

-349.97

-336.73

As % of sales

31.08

31.89

32.94

33.37

Employee costs

-294.31

-276.18

-215.46

-189.93

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

380.45

325.45

233.9

255.66

Depreciation

-37.62

-37.36

-35.03

-34.52

Tax paid

-85.96

-78.68

-65.59

-62.71

Working capital

22.62

78.25

14.4

16.61

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-0.42

25.31

5.28

2.23

Op profit growth

14.36

29.42

-9.44

6.6

EBIT growth

16.71

39.76

-8.46

10.17

Net profit growth

19.33

46.61

-10.02

10.75

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

1,942.94

1,783.75

1,527.92

1,333.2

1,344.19

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1,942.94

1,783.75

1,527.92

1,333.2

1,344.19

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

101.63

49.86

76.09

97.03

68.9

FDC Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd

SUNPHARMA

1,849.65

160.934,43,661.03863.290.735,123.6798.33

Divis Laboratories Ltd

DIVISLAB

6,048.3

87.371,60,495.675180.52,302513.62

Cipla Ltd

CIPLA

1,511.25

28.811,21,969.911,178.160.863,969.86360.73

Mankind Pharma Ltd

MANKIND

2,937.55

60.481,21,222.47634.4302,529.74334.18

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd

TORNTPHARM

3,402.85

70.341,15,066.284600.822,376222.38

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT FDC Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Mohan A Chandavarkar

Executive Director

Ashok A Chandavarkar

Joint Managing Director

Nandan M Chandavarkar

Executive Director & CEO

Ameya A Chandavarkar

Chairman Emeritus

Ramdas A Chandavarkar

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Varsharani Katre

Non Executive Director

Nomita R Chandavarkar

Chairman & Independent Directo

Uday Kumar Gurkar

Independent Director

Mahesh Bijlani

Independent Director

Vijay Maniar

Independent Director

Swati S Mayekar

Independent Director

Vijay N Bhatt

Independent Director

Charuta Nityanath Mandke

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by FDC Ltd

Summary

FDC Limited is a fully integrated, research-oriented pharmaceutical company engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of Formulations (Finished Dosage Forms) and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs). FDCs formulation department designs and develops products for various global markets and the highly regulated markets of US and Europe. The company has built a visible presence in the Regulated and Emerging markets. Promoted as a partnership firm in 1936 by the late Anand Chandravarkar to import pharmaceutical dosage forms, specialised infant foods and surgical goods Fairdeal Corporation (P) Ltd, as the company was known, was converted into a private limited company in September 23rd, 1940. It set up a formulation unit at Jogeshwari, Bombay in 1949.FDC has 2 wholly owned subsidiaries namely FDC Inc., USA and FDC International Ltd, UK and 1 Joint Venture business, namely Fair Deal Corporation Pharmaceutical SA (Pty) Ltd. at South Africa as on 31 March 2019.FDC manufactures Electral, oral rehydration salt (ORS), being a leader in this segment. FDC manufactures bulk drugs, formulations and food products. The plant at Roha manufactures pharma dosage forms, food products and bulk drugs for the anti-rheumatic, anti-asthmatic, opthalmic and ENT segments. The company part financed its technical upgradation/modernisation/backward integration/expansion plans from the proceeds of its initial public issue in Jan.96. The company set up a modern manufacturing plant at Goa for manufacture
Company FAQs

What is the FDC Ltd share price today?

The FDC Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹496 today.

What is the Market Cap of FDC Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of FDC Ltd is ₹8075.38 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of FDC Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of FDC Ltd is 26.36 and 3.64 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of FDC Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a FDC Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of FDC Ltd is ₹402 and ₹658.85 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of FDC Ltd?

FDC Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 18.86%, 3 Years at 18.88%, 1 Year at 23.78%, 6 Month at 2.52%, 3 Month at -3.72% and 1 Month at -1.46%.

What is the shareholding pattern of FDC Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of FDC Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 69.66 %
Institutions - 8.64 %
Public - 21.70 %

