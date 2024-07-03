Summary

FDC Limited is a fully integrated, research-oriented pharmaceutical company engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of Formulations (Finished Dosage Forms) and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs). FDCs formulation department designs and develops products for various global markets and the highly regulated markets of US and Europe. The company has built a visible presence in the Regulated and Emerging markets. Promoted as a partnership firm in 1936 by the late Anand Chandravarkar to import pharmaceutical dosage forms, specialised infant foods and surgical goods Fairdeal Corporation (P) Ltd, as the company was known, was converted into a private limited company in September 23rd, 1940. It set up a formulation unit at Jogeshwari, Bombay in 1949.FDC has 2 wholly owned subsidiaries namely FDC Inc., USA and FDC International Ltd, UK and 1 Joint Venture business, namely Fair Deal Corporation Pharmaceutical SA (Pty) Ltd. at South Africa as on 31 March 2019.FDC manufactures Electral, oral rehydration salt (ORS), being a leader in this segment. FDC manufactures bulk drugs, formulations and food products. The plant at Roha manufactures pharma dosage forms, food products and bulk drugs for the anti-rheumatic, anti-asthmatic, opthalmic and ENT segments. The company part financed its technical upgradation/modernisation/backward integration/expansion plans from the proceeds of its initial public issue in Jan.96. The company set up a modern manufacturing plant at Goa for manufacture

