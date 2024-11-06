Board Meeting 6 Nov 2024 28 Oct 2024

Quarterly Results we hereby inform that the Board meeting held on November 06,2024 has inter alia approved the unaudited (standalone and consolidated )financial results for Quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 06.11.2024)

Board Meeting 7 Aug 2024 26 Jul 2024

FDC LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is Scheduled to be held on Wednesday August 07 2024 at C/3 Skyvistas Near Versova Police Station 106A J. P. Road D. N. Nagar Andheri (W) Mumbai - 400053 to inter-alia consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone &Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended June 30 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting held on August 07, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 07.08.2024)

Board Meeting 29 May 2024 17 May 2024

FDC LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday May 29 2024 at C/3 Skyvistas Near Versova Police Station 106A J. P. Road D. N. Nagar Andheri (W) Mumbai - 400053 to inter-alia consider and approve Audited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Financial year ended March 31 2024. Further in accordance with Code of Conduct for prevention of Insider Trading adopted by the Company SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) (Amendment) Regulations 2018 and vide our Intimation letter dated March 27 2024 the Trading Window of the Company has been closed for all the Directors and Designated Persons Connected Persons and their Immediate Relatives from Monday April 01 2024 till 48 hours after the declaration of Audited Financial Results for the quarter and Year ended March 31 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting May 29, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)

Board Meeting 2 May 2024 2 May 2024

This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of FDC Limited (the Company) at their meeting held today i.e. on May 02, 2024: 1. Took note of the Completion of tenure of Independent Directors of the Company, namely, Ms. Usha Athreya Chandrasekhar and Mr. Melarkode Ganesan Parameswaran on May 9, 2024. The Board of Directors of the Company placed on record their utmost appreciation and gratitude for the meaningful contribution made by Ms. Usha Athreya Chandrasekhar and Mr. Melarkode Ganesan Parmeswaran, during their tenure with the Company and wish them the best for future endeavours. 2. Approved the Re-appointment of Dr. Mahesh Bijlani (DIN:08447258) as a Non-Executive & Independent Director of the Company for the Second Term of 5 (Years) with effect from May 10, 2024 to May 09, 2029 based on the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee and subject to the approval of the members of the Company.

Board Meeting 7 Feb 2024 29 Jan 2024