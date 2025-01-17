iifl-logo-icon 1
FDC Ltd Key Ratios

481.75
(-0.51%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:31:05 PM

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-0.81

25.03

6.03

1.96

Op profit growth

14.03

29.22

-6.88

6.43

EBIT growth

21.23

34.02

-6.59

10.94

Net profit growth

25.62

38.25

-7.96

11.77

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

25.05

21.79

21.08

24.01

EBIT margin

29.49

24.13

22.51

25.55

Net profit margin

22.6

17.84

16.13

18.59

RoCE

23.48

22.53

18.64

21.54

RoNW

4.59

4.24

3.4

4

RoA

4.49

4.16

3.34

3.91

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

17.84

14.03

9.9

10.55

Dividend per share

0

0.8

0

2.25

Cash EPS

15.61

11.83

7.79

8.5

Book value per share

102.72

90.5

71.87

70.18

Valuation ratios

P/E

16.01

13.96

25.42

19.34

P/CEPS

18.3

16.55

32.3

23.99

P/B

2.78

2.16

3.5

2.9

EV/EBIDTA

11.14

9.21

16.04

12.25

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

21.22

Tax payout

-22.19

-24.94

-27.89

-24.56

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

32.07

27.88

26.77

24.84

Inventory days

58.16

50.29

50.52

48.25

Creditor days

-35.64

-37.35

-37.09

-37.35

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-114.51

-94.95

-172.28

-183.81

Net debt / equity

0

-0.01

-0.02

-0.02

Net debt / op. profit

-0.05

-0.05

-0.12

-0.11

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-31.05

-31.67

-32.74

-33.3

Employee costs

-22.22

-20.64

-20.15

-18.84

Other costs

-21.66

-25.89

-26.01

-23.83

