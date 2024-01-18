|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|6 Nov 2024
|22 Nov 2024
|22 Nov 2024
|5
|500
|Interim 1
|we hereby inform that the Board meeting held on November 06,2024 has inter alia approved the unaudited (standalone and consolidated )financial results for Quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024. First interim dividend for the year FY 2024-2025 at Rs. 5/-per equity share of face value of Rs. 1 per equity share. PFA Board meeting outcome wherein Board has declared its 1st interim dividend. PFA Record date intimation
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.