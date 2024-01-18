we hereby inform that the Board meeting held on November 06,2024 has inter alia approved the unaudited (standalone and consolidated )financial results for Quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024. First interim dividend for the year FY 2024-2025 at Rs. 5/-per equity share of face value of Rs. 1 per equity share. PFA Board meeting outcome wherein Board has declared its 1st interim dividend. PFA Record date intimation