AGM 26/09/2024 Proceedings of 84th Annual General Meeting held on September 26, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 26/09/2024) Disclosure of Voting results of the 84th Annual general meeting of the company held on September 26,2024 at 10:00 am along with scrutinizer report (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.09.2024)