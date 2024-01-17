|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Book Closure Start Date
|Book Closure End Date
|BookCloser
|2 Sep 2024
|20 Sep 2024
|26 Sep 2024
|This is to inform you that the register of members and share transfer books of the Company will remain closed from Friday September 20 2024 to Thursday September 26 2024 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of 84th AGM of the Company. The Cut-off date shall be Thursday September 19 2024
