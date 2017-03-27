FE India Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2015
|Dec-2013
|Sep-2012
|Sep-2011
Equity Capital
18.45
23.2
23.2
8.2
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
68.48
47.45
41.29
36.91
Net Worth
86.93
70.65
64.49
45.11
Minority Interest
Debt
145.89
96.7
98.55
55.07
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.06
0.01
0.01
0.31
Total Liabilities
232.88
167.36
163.05
100.49
Fixed Assets
4.1
4.27
5
4.67
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.65
3.08
3.02
0.87
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.05
-0.05
0
0.2
Networking Capital
210.64
143.86
116.04
77
Inventories
59.26
59.91
47.97
78.97
Inventory Days
19.51
20.29
20.59
Sundry Debtors
227
210.07
130.1
106.36
Debtor Days
74.74
71.16
55.86
Other Current Assets
15.75
35.9
22.87
19.24
Sundry Creditors
-79.91
-150.94
-70.82
-122.72
Creditor Days
26.31
51.13
30.4
Other Current Liabilities
-11.46
-11.08
-14.08
-4.85
Cash
17.46
16.2
39
17.76
Total Assets
232.9
167.36
163.06
100.5
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.