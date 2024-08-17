iifl-logo-icon 1
FE India Ltd Share Price

2.4
(0.00%)
Mar 27, 2017|12:27:05 PM

FE India Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

2.4

Prev. Close

2.4

Turnover(Lac.)

0.01

Day's High

2.4

Day's Low

2.4

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

27.06

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

3.86

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

4.17

FE India Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

FE (India) Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

FE (India) Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|08:28 AM
Dec-2015Sep-2015Jun-2015Mar-2015
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 54.36%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 54.36%

Non-Promoter- 45.63%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 45.63%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

FE India Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2015Dec-2013Sep-2012Sep-2011

Equity Capital

18.45

23.2

23.2

8.2

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

68.48

47.45

41.29

36.91

Net Worth

86.93

70.65

64.49

45.11

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2015Dec-2013Sep-2012

Revenue

1,108.53

1,077.41

850.09

yoy growth (%)

2.88

26.74

Raw materials

-1,067.82

-1,011.52

-778.65

As % of sales

96.32

93.88

91.59

Employee costs

-0.96

-1.08

-0.82

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2015Dec-2013Sep-2012

Profit before tax

9.29

9.31

7.05

Depreciation

-0.78

-0.78

-0.73

Tax paid

-2.96

-3.13

-2.67

Working capital

68.07

5.25

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2015Dec-2013Sep-2012

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

2.88

26.74

Op profit growth

11.93

86.92

EBIT growth

11.79

60.39

Net profit growth

2.32

41.26

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2008Mar-2007

Gross Sales

201.64

107.83

Excise Duty

0

0

Net Sales

201.64

107.83

Other Operating Income

0

0

Other Income

0.8

0.02

FE India Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.55

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

810.25

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

768.05

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.65

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT FE India Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Director

Ravi Joshi

Independent Director

Sumedh Khanna Bhardwaj

Additional Director

Sumesh

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by FE India Ltd

Summary

Financial Eyes (India) Limited was incorporated in the year 1994. The company is engaged in the trade and export of agricultural commodities and other products in India and internationally. The company is based in New Delhi, India.
