SectorTrading
Open₹2.4
Prev. Close₹2.4
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.01
Day's High₹2.4
Day's Low₹2.4
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹27.06
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)3.86
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield4.17
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2015
|Dec-2013
|Sep-2012
|Sep-2011
Equity Capital
18.45
23.2
23.2
8.2
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
68.48
47.45
41.29
36.91
Net Worth
86.93
70.65
64.49
45.11
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2015
|Dec-2013
|Sep-2012
Revenue
1,108.53
1,077.41
850.09
yoy growth (%)
2.88
26.74
Raw materials
-1,067.82
-1,011.52
-778.65
As % of sales
96.32
93.88
91.59
Employee costs
-0.96
-1.08
-0.82
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2015
|Dec-2013
|Sep-2012
Profit before tax
9.29
9.31
7.05
Depreciation
-0.78
-0.78
-0.73
Tax paid
-2.96
-3.13
-2.67
Working capital
68.07
5.25
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2015
|Dec-2013
|Sep-2012
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
2.88
26.74
Op profit growth
11.93
86.92
EBIT growth
11.79
60.39
Net profit growth
2.32
41.26
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2008
|Mar-2007
Gross Sales
201.64
107.83
Excise Duty
0
0
Net Sales
201.64
107.83
Other Operating Income
0
0
Other Income
0.8
0.02
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.55
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
810.25
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
768.05
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.65
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Director
Ravi Joshi
Independent Director
Sumedh Khanna Bhardwaj
Additional Director
Sumesh
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
Financial Eyes (India) Limited was incorporated in the year 1994. The company is engaged in the trade and export of agricultural commodities and other products in India and internationally. The company is based in New Delhi, India.
