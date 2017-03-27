FE India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2015
|Dec-2013
|Sep-2012
Profit before tax
9.29
9.31
7.05
Depreciation
-0.78
-0.78
-0.73
Tax paid
-2.96
-3.13
-2.67
Working capital
68.07
5.25
Other operating items
Operating
73.61
10.65
Capital expenditure
-0.6
0.02
Free cash flow
73
10.68
Equity raised
135
112.55
Investing
-2.43
0.06
Financing
83.05
22.99
Dividends paid
0.16
0
0
Net in cash
288.79
146.28
