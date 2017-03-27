iifl-logo-icon 1
FE India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

FE India Ltd FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2015Dec-2013Sep-2012

Profit before tax

9.29

9.31

7.05

Depreciation

-0.78

-0.78

-0.73

Tax paid

-2.96

-3.13

-2.67

Working capital

68.07

5.25

Other operating items

Operating

73.61

10.65

Capital expenditure

-0.6

0.02

Free cash flow

73

10.68

Equity raised

135

112.55

Investing

-2.43

0.06

Financing

83.05

22.99

Dividends paid

0.16

0

0

Net in cash

288.79

146.28

