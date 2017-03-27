Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2015
|Dec-2013
|Sep-2012
Revenue
1,108.53
1,077.41
850.09
yoy growth (%)
2.88
26.74
Raw materials
-1,067.82
-1,011.52
-778.65
As % of sales
96.32
93.88
91.59
Employee costs
-0.96
-1.08
-0.82
As % of sales
0.08
0.1
0.09
Other costs
-10.19
-38.41
-56.49
As % of sales (Other Cost)
0.91
3.56
6.64
Operating profit
29.54
26.39
14.12
OPM
2.66
2.44
1.66
Depreciation
-0.78
-0.78
-0.73
Interest expense
-22.64
-19.25
-10.75
Other income
3.18
2.95
4.42
Profit before tax
9.29
9.31
7.05
Taxes
-2.96
-3.13
-2.67
Tax rate
-31.9
-33.59
-37.91
Minorities and other
0
0
0
Adj. profit
6.33
6.18
4.38
Exceptional items
0
0
0
Net profit
6.33
6.18
4.38
yoy growth (%)
2.32
41.26
NPM
0.57
0.57
0.51
