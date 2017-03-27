iifl-logo-icon 1
FE India Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

2.4
(0.00%)
Mar 27, 2017

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2015Dec-2013Sep-2012

Revenue

1,108.53

1,077.41

850.09

yoy growth (%)

2.88

26.74

Raw materials

-1,067.82

-1,011.52

-778.65

As % of sales

96.32

93.88

91.59

Employee costs

-0.96

-1.08

-0.82

As % of sales

0.08

0.1

0.09

Other costs

-10.19

-38.41

-56.49

As % of sales (Other Cost)

0.91

3.56

6.64

Operating profit

29.54

26.39

14.12

OPM

2.66

2.44

1.66

Depreciation

-0.78

-0.78

-0.73

Interest expense

-22.64

-19.25

-10.75

Other income

3.18

2.95

4.42

Profit before tax

9.29

9.31

7.05

Taxes

-2.96

-3.13

-2.67

Tax rate

-31.9

-33.59

-37.91

Minorities and other

0

0

0

Adj. profit

6.33

6.18

4.38

Exceptional items

0

0

0

Net profit

6.33

6.18

4.38

yoy growth (%)

2.32

41.26

NPM

0.57

0.57

0.51

