FE India Ltd Key Ratios

2.4
(0.00%)
Mar 27, 2017|12:27:05 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR FE India Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarDec-2013Sep-2012

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

22.48

Op profit growth

79.41

EBIT growth

59.98

Net profit growth

40.51

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

2.15

1.47

EBIT margin

2.57

1.97

Net profit margin

0.55

0.48

RoCE

16.88

RoNW

2.28

RoA

0.91

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

6.05

5.38

Dividend per share

0

0

Cash EPS

6.35

4.49

Book value per share

86.98

78.88

Valuation ratios

P/E

1.72

8.3

P/CEPS

1.64

9.95

P/B

0.12

0.56

EV/EBIDTA

3.03

5.18

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

Tax payout

-33.53

-37.73

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

58.24

Inventory days

17.73

Creditor days

-38.47

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-1.48

-1.65

Net debt / equity

1.13

0.92

Net debt / op. profit

3.39

4.48

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-93.99

-92.07

Employee costs

-0.24

-0.14

Other costs

-3.6

-6.3

