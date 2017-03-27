Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Dec-2013
|Sep-2012
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
22.48
Op profit growth
79.41
EBIT growth
59.98
Net profit growth
40.51
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
2.15
1.47
EBIT margin
2.57
1.97
Net profit margin
0.55
0.48
RoCE
16.88
RoNW
2.28
RoA
0.91
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
6.05
5.38
Dividend per share
0
0
Cash EPS
6.35
4.49
Book value per share
86.98
78.88
Valuation ratios
P/E
1.72
8.3
P/CEPS
1.64
9.95
P/B
0.12
0.56
EV/EBIDTA
3.03
5.18
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
Tax payout
-33.53
-37.73
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
58.24
Inventory days
17.73
Creditor days
-38.47
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-1.48
-1.65
Net debt / equity
1.13
0.92
Net debt / op. profit
3.39
4.48
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-93.99
-92.07
Employee costs
-0.24
-0.14
Other costs
-3.6
-6.3
