Fervent Synergies Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
30
30
30
30
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
0.38
13.22
12.99
13.04
Net Worth
30.38
43.22
42.99
43.04
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.06
0.06
0.06
0.06
Total Liabilities
30.44
43.28
43.05
43.1
Fixed Assets
7.52
16.06
16.1
17.76
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0.57
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
22.89
27
26.66
19.68
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0.6
0
1.75
Debtor Days
288.85
Other Current Assets
22.97
26.58
26.74
18.57
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
0
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.08
-0.18
-0.08
-0.64
Cash
0.01
0.21
0.29
5.08
Total Assets
30.42
43.27
43.05
43.09
