Fervent Synergies Ltd Balance Sheet

19
(-3.36%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:42:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

30

30

30

30

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

0.38

13.22

12.99

13.04

Net Worth

30.38

43.22

42.99

43.04

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0.06

0.06

0.06

0.06

Total Liabilities

30.44

43.28

43.05

43.1

Fixed Assets

7.52

16.06

16.1

17.76

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0.57

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

22.89

27

26.66

19.68

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

0

0.6

0

1.75

Debtor Days

288.85

Other Current Assets

22.97

26.58

26.74

18.57

Sundry Creditors

0

0

0

0

Creditor Days

0

Other Current Liabilities

-0.08

-0.18

-0.08

-0.64

Cash

0.01

0.21

0.29

5.08

Total Assets

30.42

43.27

43.05

43.09

