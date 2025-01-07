Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
2.21
7.35
5.5
39.14
yoy growth (%)
-69.93
33.54
-85.93
965.65
Raw materials
-1.39
-6.29
-3.78
-35.71
As % of sales
62.88
85.57
68.64
91.23
Employee costs
-0.35
-0.35
-0.29
-0.31
As % of sales
16.13
4.84
5.35
0.81
Other costs
-0.18
-0.25
-0.33
-0.42
As % of sales (Other Cost)
8.53
3.41
6.05
1.09
Operating profit
0.27
0.45
1.09
2.68
OPM
12.44
6.15
19.94
6.85
Depreciation
-0.03
-0.02
-0.01
0
Interest expense
0
-0.14
0
-0.19
Other income
0
0.02
0.05
0.83
Profit before tax
0.23
0.3
1.13
3.31
Taxes
-0.05
-0.07
-0.3
-0.9
Tax rate
-25.55
-23.41
-26.95
-27.25
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.17
0.23
0.83
2.41
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.17
0.23
0.83
2.41
yoy growth (%)
-26.05
-71.57
-65.54
26.43
NPM
7.89
3.2
15.07
6.15
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.