Fervent Synergies Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

20
(1.52%)
Jan 7, 2025|10:34:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

2.21

7.35

5.5

39.14

yoy growth (%)

-69.93

33.54

-85.93

965.65

Raw materials

-1.39

-6.29

-3.78

-35.71

As % of sales

62.88

85.57

68.64

91.23

Employee costs

-0.35

-0.35

-0.29

-0.31

As % of sales

16.13

4.84

5.35

0.81

Other costs

-0.18

-0.25

-0.33

-0.42

As % of sales (Other Cost)

8.53

3.41

6.05

1.09

Operating profit

0.27

0.45

1.09

2.68

OPM

12.44

6.15

19.94

6.85

Depreciation

-0.03

-0.02

-0.01

0

Interest expense

0

-0.14

0

-0.19

Other income

0

0.02

0.05

0.83

Profit before tax

0.23

0.3

1.13

3.31

Taxes

-0.05

-0.07

-0.3

-0.9

Tax rate

-25.55

-23.41

-26.95

-27.25

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.17

0.23

0.83

2.41

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.17

0.23

0.83

2.41

yoy growth (%)

-26.05

-71.57

-65.54

26.43

NPM

7.89

3.2

15.07

6.15

