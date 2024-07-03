Summary

Fervent Synergies Ltd was formerly incorporated as Fervent Pharma Synergies Ltd on July 6, 2009 and obtained Certificate of Commencement of Business on August 13, 2009. Thereafter, the name of the Company was changed from Fervent Pharma Synergies Limited to Fervent Synergies Ltd with effect from 24th July, 2012.The Company is in the business of dealing in Pharmaceutical and Chemical products, import-export, trading and distribution of various chemicals, solvents, APIs, intermediates & other bulk drugs.In 2010-11, as per the scheme of amalgamation, Midas Pharmasec Ltd (MPL) and Yew Investment Pvt Ltd (Yew) merged with the company with effect from April 1, 2010. And the Companys equity shares were listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange Ltd (BSE) with effect from January 12, 2012.

