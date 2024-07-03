Invest wise with Expert advice
Open₹21.49
Prev. Close₹20.78
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.24
Day's High₹21.49
Day's Low₹19.76
52 Week's High₹27.79
52 Week's Low₹14.6
Book Value₹11.82
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)59.28
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
30
30
30
30
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
0.38
13.22
12.99
13.04
Net Worth
30.38
43.22
42.99
43.04
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
2.21
7.35
5.5
39.14
yoy growth (%)
-69.93
33.54
-85.93
965.65
Raw materials
-1.39
-6.29
-3.78
-35.71
As % of sales
62.88
85.57
68.64
91.23
Employee costs
-0.35
-0.35
-0.29
-0.31
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.23
0.3
1.13
3.31
Depreciation
-0.03
-0.02
-0.01
0
Tax paid
-0.05
-0.07
-0.3
-0.9
Working capital
0.19
-12.72
-1.55
3.08
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-69.93
33.54
-85.93
965.65
Op profit growth
-39.24
-58.75
-59.08
-7.4
EBIT growth
-46.57
-60.25
-67.36
21.39
Net profit growth
-26.05
-71.57
-65.54
26.43
Executive Chairman
Vijay P Thakkar
Executive Director & CFO
Karan V Thakkar
Managing Director
Sanjay P Thakkar
Independent Non Exe. Director
Nitin B Parikh
Independent Non Exe. Director
Rajesh M Maheshwari
Independent Non Exe. Director
Falguni Kaushik Mehta
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Nehal Bharat Mehta
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Fervent Synergies Ltd
Summary
Fervent Synergies Ltd was formerly incorporated as Fervent Pharma Synergies Ltd on July 6, 2009 and obtained Certificate of Commencement of Business on August 13, 2009. Thereafter, the name of the Company was changed from Fervent Pharma Synergies Limited to Fervent Synergies Ltd with effect from 24th July, 2012.The Company is in the business of dealing in Pharmaceutical and Chemical products, import-export, trading and distribution of various chemicals, solvents, APIs, intermediates & other bulk drugs.In 2010-11, as per the scheme of amalgamation, Midas Pharmasec Ltd (MPL) and Yew Investment Pvt Ltd (Yew) merged with the company with effect from April 1, 2010. And the Companys equity shares were listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange Ltd (BSE) with effect from January 12, 2012.
The Fervent Synergies Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹19.76 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Fervent Synergies Ltd is ₹59.28 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Fervent Synergies Ltd is 0 and 1.76 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Fervent Synergies Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Fervent Synergies Ltd is ₹14.6 and ₹27.79 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Fervent Synergies Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 0.17%, 3 Years at 3.86%, 1 Year at 8.23%, 6 Month at 24.66%, 3 Month at 17.07% and 1 Month at 16.09%.
