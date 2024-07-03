iifl-logo-icon 1
Fervent Synergies Ltd Share Price

19.76
(-4.91%)
Jan 6, 2025|10:38:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open21.49
  • Day's High21.49
  • 52 Wk High27.79
  • Prev. Close20.78
  • Day's Low19.76
  • 52 Wk Low 14.6
  • Turnover (lac)0.24
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value11.82
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)59.28
  • Div. Yield0
Fervent Synergies Ltd KEY RATIOS

Fervent Synergies Ltd Corporate Action

30 May 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

30 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 30 May, 2024

arrow

9 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Fervent Synergies Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Fervent Synergies Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:48 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 73.33%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 73.33%

Non-Promoter- 26.66%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 26.66%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Fervent Synergies Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

30

30

30

30

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

0.38

13.22

12.99

13.04

Net Worth

30.38

43.22

42.99

43.04

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

2.21

7.35

5.5

39.14

yoy growth (%)

-69.93

33.54

-85.93

965.65

Raw materials

-1.39

-6.29

-3.78

-35.71

As % of sales

62.88

85.57

68.64

91.23

Employee costs

-0.35

-0.35

-0.29

-0.31

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.23

0.3

1.13

3.31

Depreciation

-0.03

-0.02

-0.01

0

Tax paid

-0.05

-0.07

-0.3

-0.9

Working capital

0.19

-12.72

-1.55

3.08

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-69.93

33.54

-85.93

965.65

Op profit growth

-39.24

-58.75

-59.08

-7.4

EBIT growth

-46.57

-60.25

-67.36

21.39

Net profit growth

-26.05

-71.57

-65.54

26.43

No Record Found

Fervent Synergies Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.55

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

810.25

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

768.05

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.65

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Fervent Synergies Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Executive Chairman

Vijay P Thakkar

Executive Director & CFO

Karan V Thakkar

Managing Director

Sanjay P Thakkar

Independent Non Exe. Director

Nitin B Parikh

Independent Non Exe. Director

Rajesh M Maheshwari

Independent Non Exe. Director

Falguni Kaushik Mehta

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Nehal Bharat Mehta

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Fervent Synergies Ltd

Summary

Fervent Synergies Ltd was formerly incorporated as Fervent Pharma Synergies Ltd on July 6, 2009 and obtained Certificate of Commencement of Business on August 13, 2009. Thereafter, the name of the Company was changed from Fervent Pharma Synergies Limited to Fervent Synergies Ltd with effect from 24th July, 2012.The Company is in the business of dealing in Pharmaceutical and Chemical products, import-export, trading and distribution of various chemicals, solvents, APIs, intermediates & other bulk drugs.In 2010-11, as per the scheme of amalgamation, Midas Pharmasec Ltd (MPL) and Yew Investment Pvt Ltd (Yew) merged with the company with effect from April 1, 2010. And the Companys equity shares were listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange Ltd (BSE) with effect from January 12, 2012.
Company FAQs

What is the Fervent Synergies Ltd share price today?

The Fervent Synergies Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹19.76 today.

What is the Market Cap of Fervent Synergies Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Fervent Synergies Ltd is ₹59.28 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Fervent Synergies Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Fervent Synergies Ltd is 0 and 1.76 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Fervent Synergies Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Fervent Synergies Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Fervent Synergies Ltd is ₹14.6 and ₹27.79 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Fervent Synergies Ltd?

Fervent Synergies Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 0.17%, 3 Years at 3.86%, 1 Year at 8.23%, 6 Month at 24.66%, 3 Month at 17.07% and 1 Month at 16.09%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Fervent Synergies Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Fervent Synergies Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 73.33 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 26.67 %

