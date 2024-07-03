iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Fervent Synergies Ltd Company Summary

17.75
(-6.58%)
Jan 13, 2025|03:10:00 PM

Fervent Synergies Ltd Summary

Fervent Synergies Ltd was formerly incorporated as Fervent Pharma Synergies Ltd on July 6, 2009 and obtained Certificate of Commencement of Business on August 13, 2009. Thereafter, the name of the Company was changed from Fervent Pharma Synergies Limited to Fervent Synergies Ltd with effect from 24th July, 2012.The Company is in the business of dealing in Pharmaceutical and Chemical products, import-export, trading and distribution of various chemicals, solvents, APIs, intermediates & other bulk drugs.In 2010-11, as per the scheme of amalgamation, Midas Pharmasec Ltd (MPL) and Yew Investment Pvt Ltd (Yew) merged with the company with effect from April 1, 2010. And the Companys equity shares were listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange Ltd (BSE) with effect from January 12, 2012.

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.