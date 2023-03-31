TO THE MEMBERS OF FERVENT SYNERGIES LIMITED

Report on the standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of Fervent Synergies Limited (‘the Company) which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31st March 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including other comprehensive income), the statement of changes in Equity and the Cash Flow Statement for the year ended on that date and a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "the standalone financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, standalone the financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian accounting standard prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with companies (Indian accounting standards) Rules, 2015,as amended,("Ind AS") and other accounting principle generally accepted in India, the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March 2024, and the Loss and total comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of standalone financial statement in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under Section 143(10) of the Act (SAs). Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the independence requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules made there Under, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Emphasis of Matters

Reference is invited to matters referred to in Note no. 2.37 of the Notes to the financial Statement.

Write off to Loans and Advances amounting to Rs. 5 crore

Company had advanced a loan of Rs. 5 crore in December 2013 to Rajesh Estates and Nirman Pvt Ltd (RENPL) in the course of its lending business. Business income was realized on the loans in the form of interest up to 30th September 2017, of which interest income of Rs. 81 lakhs was booked on accrual basis. However the same is not realized till date. RENPL is undergoing a corporate insolvency resolution process as per the provisions of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 ("IBC"). Based on our own due diligence and legal opinion, Company has come to the conclusion that a sum of Rs. 5.81 crore (5 crore - Principal amount and 0.81 crore - accrued Interest) is not recoverable. Hence, it needs to be written off. Accordingly company has written off loans and advances granted in the course of business along with accrued interest as a charge to Profit and Loss Account.

Write off of securities allotted against business loans to the tune of Rs. 8.50 Crores

Company had advanced a loan of Rs.12.50 crore in 2015 to Sivana Realty Pvt Ltd (formerly known as Sunshine Housing Pvt Ltd (SHPL)). The said loan was secured against collateral security of 10 residential flats to be constructed by SHPL in their project located at Bhandup West, Mumbai. Business income was realized on the loans in the form of interest received upto 2017. Subsequently to secure the interest of the Company, all 10 flats which were offered as collateral securities were registered in the name of the Company. Thereafter one of their

operational creditors filed corporate insolvency petition under the provisions of Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 ("IBC"). In accordance with the approved Resolution Plan, Hon. NCLT ordered to settle our dues against allotment of just 4 residential flats against 10 flats in our ownership. Company preferred an appeal against the said Order before the Honourable NCLAT and Supreme Court. Both the appeals were dismissed. Accordingly, Company has no option but to write off the 6 residential flats worth Rs.8.50 crore. Balance 4 residential flats are properly disclosed in the Schedule of Investments at Rs. 5.54 Crore.

Our conclusion is not modified in respect of the above matter.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

There is no matter to report.

Other Information

The Companys management and Board of Directors are responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Companys annual report, but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information; we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements Responsibility for the Ind AS Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these Ind AS financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, total comprehensive income, changes in Equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) and other accounting principles generally accepted in India.

This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Ind AS financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors is responsible for overseeing the companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibility for the audit of standalone financial statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

^ Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

^ Obtain an understanding of internal financial controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

^ Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

^ Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

^ Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether he standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the standalone financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the standalone financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by section 143(3) of the Act, we further report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit;

b) In our opinion proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as appears from our examination of those books;

c) The Balance Sheet, Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, statement of changes in Equity and Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the relevant books of account;

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

e) On the basis of written representations received from the directors as on 31st March 2024, and taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors are disqualified as on 31st March 2024, from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure A". Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting.

g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended: In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act

h) With respect to other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended in our opinion and the best of our information and according to our explanations given to us:

i. The Company does not have any pending litigations which would impact its standalone financial position.

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts; as such the question of commenting on any material foreseeable losses thereon does not arise.

iii. There has not been an occasion in case of the Company during the year under report to transfer any sums to the Investor Education and Protection Fund. So the question of delay in transferring such sums does not arise.

iv.

a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

c) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

v. Company has not declared or paid any dividend during the year. Hence Para h(v) of the Auditors Report is not applicable.

vi. Based on our examination which included test checks, the company has used an accounting software for maintaining its books of accounts which has a features of recording Audit Trail ( edit log ) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our Audit we did not come across any instance of Audit Trail feature being tampered with.

2. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in "Annexure B" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

ANNEXURE A TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 1(f) under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of

even date)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Fervent Synergies Limited ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business including adherence to companys policies the safeguarding of its assets the prevention and detection of frauds and errors the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records and the timely preparation of reliable financial information as required under the Companies Act 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Companies Act 2013 to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting assessing the risk that a material weakness exists and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The Procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on internal financial controls system over financial reporting of the Company.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that:

1) pertain to the maintenance of records that in reasonable detail accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and

3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition use or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us the Company has in all material respects an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024 based on the criteria for internal financial control over financial reporting established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

ANNEXURE B TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

The Annexure referred to in our report to the members of Fervent Synergies Limited (‘the Company) for the year ended 31st March 2024. We report that:

i.

a) The company is maintaining proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment.

b) Verification of Fixed Assets is being conducted in a phased program by the Management designed to cover all assets over a period of three years, which in our opinion is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of assets. No material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

c) The title deeds of immovable properties are held in the name of the company only, wherever applicable.

d) The Company has not revalued any of its Property, Plant and Equipment during the year.

e) No proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the company as at March 31, 2024 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and rules made there under.

ii.

a) The management has conducted physical verification of inventory at reasonable intervals during the year. In our opinion the coverage and the procedure of such verification by the management is appropriate. Discrepancies of 10% or more in aggregate for each class of inventory were not noticed on such physical verification.

b) The Company has not been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of ? 5crore, in aggregate, at any points of time during the year, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets and hence reporting under clause 3(ii)(b) of the Order is not applicable

iii. The Company has made investments in, companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships, and granted unsecured loans to other parties, during the year, in respect of which:

a)

A. Based on the audit procedures carried on by us and as per the information and explanation given to us, the Company has not granted any loans to subsidiaries.

B. Based on the audit procedures carried on by us and as per the information and explanation given to us, the Company has granted loans to a party other than subsidiaries as below

Particulars Amount (Rs in Lakhs) Balance outstanding as at balance sheet date-others 2,275.00

b) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures conducted by us, we are of the opinion that the terms and condition of the loans given are, prima facie, not prejudicial to the interest of the company.

c) In respect of loans granted by the Company, the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated and the repayments of principal amounts and receipts of interest are generally been regular as per stipulation except for matters referred to in Note no. 2.37 of the Notes to the financial Statement.

d) In respect of loans granted by the Company, there is no overdue amount remaining outstanding as at the balance sheet date except for matters referred to in Note no. 2.37 of the Notes to the financial Statement.

e) No loan granted by the Company which has fallen due during the year, has been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the over dues of existing loans given to the same parties except for matters referred to in Note no. 2.37 of the Notes to the financial Statement.

f) Company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment during the year. Hence, reporting under clause 3(iii)(f) is not applicable. The Company has not provided any guarantee or security or granted any advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties.

iv. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with the provisions of Sections 185 and 186 of the Act in respect of grant of loans, making investments and providing guarantees and securities, as applicable.

v. The Company has not accepted any deposit or amounts which are deemed to be deposits. Hence, reporting under clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable.

vi. The maintenance of cost records has not been specified by the Central Government under section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 for the business activities carried out by the Company. Thus reporting under clause 3(vi) of the order is not applicable to the Company.

vii. According to the information and explanations given to us, in respect of statutory dues:

a) The Company has generally been regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues, including Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Goods and Service Tax, Customs Duty, Cess and other material statutory dues applicable to it with the appropriate authorities.

b) There were no undisputed amounts payable in respect of Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Goods and Service Tax, Customs Duty, Cess and other material statutory dues in arrears as at March 31, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

c) There are no unpaid dues on account of any disputes pending with any forum with respect to the above.

viii. There were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961).

ix.

a) The Company has not taken any loans or other borrowings from any lender. Hence reporting under clause 3(ix)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

b) The Company has not been declared willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

c) The Company has not taken any term loan during the year and there are no outstanding term loans at the beginning of the year and hence, reporting under clause 3(ix)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

d) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, Company has not raised any funds during the year under review.

e) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries.

f) The Company has not raised any loans during the year and hence reporting on clause 3(ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable.

x.

a) The Company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

b) During the year, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully or partly or optionally) and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

xi.

a) No fraud by the Company and no material fraud on the Company have been noticed or reported during the year.

b) No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and upto the date of this report.

c) We have taken into consideration the whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year (and upto the date of this report), while determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures.

xii. The Company is not a Nidhi Company and hence reporting under clause 3 (xii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xiii. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is in compliance with Section 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, 2013 where applicable, for all transactions with the related parties and the details of related party transactions have been disclosed in the standalone financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

xiv. Provision of Section 138 of the Companies Act, 2013, relating to the appointment of Internal Auditor of the Company is not applicable to the Company. Therefore, the provisions of Clause 3 (xiv) of the order are not applicable to the Company.

xv. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, during the year the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its Directors or persons connected to its director and hence provisions of section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company.

xvi.

a) In our opinion, the Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Hence, reporting under Clause3 (xvi) (a),(b) and (c) of the Order is not applicable.

b) In our opinion, there is no core investment company within the group (as defined in the core investment companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) and accordingly reporting under clause 3(xvi)(d) of the order is not applicable

xvii. The Company has incurred cash loss of Rs.1,280.60 lakhs during the financial year.

xviii. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors of the Company during the year.

xix. On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an

assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

xx. Provision of Section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013, relating to Corporate Social Responsibility is not applicable to the Company. Therefore, the provisions of Clause 3 (xx) of the order are not applicable to the Company.

Ratios Relevant Para of the CARO 2020 3(xix)

Sr No Ratio Analysis Numerator Denominator 31.03.2024 31.03.2023 Variance in % 1 Current Ratio Current Assets Current Liabilities 796.26 206.10 286.34* 2 Debt Equity Ratio Total Liabilities Shareholders Equity N.A 3 Debt Service Coverage Ratio Net Operating Income Debt Service N.A 4 Return on Equity Ratio Profit for the period Avg. Shareholders Equity -34.9 0.5 (6632.90) ** 5 Inventory Turnover Ratio Cost of Goods sold Average Inventory N.A 6 Trade Receivables Turnover Ratio Net Credit Sales Average Trade Receivables 8147.7 1551.8 425.06*** 7 Trade Payables Turnover Ratio Total Purchases Average Trade Payables N.A 8 Net Capital Turnover Ratio Net Sales Working Capital 105.9 17.0 523.34*** 9 Net Profit Ratio Net Profit Net Sales -52.8 5 (1162.19)** 10 Return on Capital employed EBIT Capital Employed -42.3 1 (4276.42)** 11 Return on Investment Return/Profit/Earnings Investment 0 0

* Increase in Current ratio is on account of decrease in current Liability due to reduction in Tax liability

* * Decrease in Return on Equity, Net Profit Ratio and Return on Capital Employed is on account of substantial Loss for the year as against Profit in the immediately preceding financial year.

*** Increase in Trade Receivables Turnover Ratio and Net Capital Turnover Ratio is on account of substantial Increase in Net credit sales as against Net credit sales of immediately preceding financial year whereas average receivables remaining same