iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Fervent Synergies Ltd Board Meeting

19.95
(5.17%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Fervent Synerg. CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting12 Dec 20249 Dec 2024
FERVENT SYNERGIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/12/2024 inter alia to consider and approve AS ATTACHED Outcome of Board Meeting-Conversion (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 12.12.2024)
Board Meeting24 Oct 202417 Oct 2024
FERVENT SYNERGIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year ended 30th Sep 2024 ATTACHED (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 24.10.2024)
Board Meeting8 Aug 202429 Jul 2024
FERVENT SYNERGIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial results of the company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 attached (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/08/2024)
Board Meeting1 Aug 20241 Aug 2024
Allotment of Share Warrants
Board Meeting30 May 202420 May 2024
FERVENT SYNERGIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve alteration of MOA increase in authorized share capital and preferential issue of warrants
Board Meeting9 May 202429 Apr 2024
FERVENT SYNERGIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/05/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Audited results of the company for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024. please find attached (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 09.05.2024)
Board Meeting15 Mar 202415 Mar 2024
New appointment as attached
Board Meeting18 Jan 20249 Jan 2024
FERVENT SYNERGIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter ended 31st December 2023 The Board of Directors today approved the Unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 31st DEC 2023, as attached (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 18.01.2024)

Fervent Synerg.: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Fervent Synergies Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.