|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|12 Dec 2024
|9 Dec 2024
|FERVENT SYNERGIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/12/2024 inter alia to consider and approve AS ATTACHED Outcome of Board Meeting-Conversion (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 12.12.2024)
|Board Meeting
|24 Oct 2024
|17 Oct 2024
|FERVENT SYNERGIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year ended 30th Sep 2024 ATTACHED (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 24.10.2024)
|Board Meeting
|8 Aug 2024
|29 Jul 2024
|FERVENT SYNERGIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial results of the company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 attached (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|1 Aug 2024
|1 Aug 2024
|Allotment of Share Warrants
|Board Meeting
|30 May 2024
|20 May 2024
|FERVENT SYNERGIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve alteration of MOA increase in authorized share capital and preferential issue of warrants
|Board Meeting
|9 May 2024
|29 Apr 2024
|FERVENT SYNERGIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/05/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Audited results of the company for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024. please find attached (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 09.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|15 Mar 2024
|15 Mar 2024
|New appointment as attached
|Board Meeting
|18 Jan 2024
|9 Jan 2024
|FERVENT SYNERGIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter ended 31st December 2023 The Board of Directors today approved the Unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 31st DEC 2023, as attached (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 18.01.2024)
