Fervent Synergies Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.23
0.3
1.13
3.31
Depreciation
-0.03
-0.02
-0.01
0
Tax paid
-0.05
-0.07
-0.3
-0.9
Working capital
0.19
-12.72
-1.55
3.08
Other operating items
Operating
0.33
-12.5
-0.72
5.48
Capital expenditure
0.01
14.26
1.64
1.49
Free cash flow
0.34
1.75
0.91
6.97
Equity raised
25.44
24.14
21.71
16.67
Investing
0.29
-0.69
0.97
-2.16
Financing
0
0
0
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
26.08
25.2
23.59
21.49
