|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|11 Jul 2024
|30 May 2024
|Convey the 15th Annual General Meeting of the Company on Thursday, 11th July, 2024 at 11.00 A.M. (IST) through Video Conferencing (VC) or Other Audio-Visual Means (OVAM) in compliance with the applicable circulars of Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) and SEBI and approved the Draft Notice of 15th Annual General Meeting of the Company. Annual Report with AGM notice attached (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 10.06.2024) Revised Notice of 15th Annual General Meeting and Annual report for the FY 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 03.07.2024) ATTACHED attached (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 11.07.2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.