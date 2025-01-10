iifl-logo-icon 1
Filmcity Media Ltd Balance Sheet

4.28
(-4.89%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3.06

3.06

3.06

3.06

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-0.03

-0.12

0.24

0.35

Net Worth

3.03

2.94

3.3

3.41

Minority Interest

Debt

0.01

0.02

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

3.04

2.96

3.3

3.41

Fixed Assets

0.01

0

0

0.01

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

3.03

2.96

3.29

3.39

Inventories

2.88

3.19

3.19

3.19

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

0.23

0.2

0.2

0.2

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

0.05

0.01

0

0

Sundry Creditors

-0.11

-0.41

-0.1

0

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-0.02

-0.03

0

0

Cash

0.01

0

0.01

0.01

Total Assets

3.05

2.96

3.3

3.41

