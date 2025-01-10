Filmcity Media Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.06
3.06
3.06
3.06
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-0.03
-0.12
0.24
0.35
Net Worth
3.03
2.94
3.3
3.41
Minority Interest
Debt
0.01
0.02
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
3.04
2.96
3.3
3.41
Fixed Assets
0.01
0
0
0.01
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
3.03
2.96
3.29
3.39
Inventories
2.88
3.19
3.19
3.19
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
0.23
0.2
0.2
0.2
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
0.05
0.01
0
0
Sundry Creditors
-0.11
-0.41
-0.1
0
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-0.02
-0.03
0
0
Cash
0.01
0
0.01
0.01
Total Assets
3.05
2.96
3.3
3.41
