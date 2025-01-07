iifl-logo-icon 1
Filmcity Media Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

5.29
(1.93%)
Jan 7, 2025|09:02:00 AM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Revenue

0.23

0.72

0.04

0.22

yoy growth (%)

-66.92

1,378.97

-78.61

-59.71

Raw materials

-0.23

-0.64

-0.03

-13.14

As % of sales

96.85

89.52

65.73

5,764.18

Employee costs

-0.02

-0.03

0

-0.02

As % of sales

12.41

5.42

0

12.99

Other costs

-0.03

-0.09

-0.11

-0.13

As % of sales (Other Cost)

13.56

12.69

244.45

58.14

Operating profit

-0.05

-0.05

-0.1

-13.07

OPM

-22.83

-7.64

-210.19

-5,735.32

Depreciation

0

-0.01

-0.01

-0.01

Interest expense

0

0

0

0

Other income

0

0

0

0

Profit before tax

-0.05

-0.06

-0.11

-13.09

Taxes

0

0

0

0

Tax rate

-1.37

0

0

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-0.05

-0.06

-0.11

-13.09

Exceptional items

0

0

0

-0.08

Net profit

-0.05

-0.06

-0.11

-13.18

yoy growth (%)

-12.37

-41.54

-99.12

-10,422.12

NPM

-24.68

-9.32

-235.82

-5,781.24

