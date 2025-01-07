Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Revenue
0.23
0.72
0.04
0.22
yoy growth (%)
-66.92
1,378.97
-78.61
-59.71
Raw materials
-0.23
-0.64
-0.03
-13.14
As % of sales
96.85
89.52
65.73
5,764.18
Employee costs
-0.02
-0.03
0
-0.02
As % of sales
12.41
5.42
0
12.99
Other costs
-0.03
-0.09
-0.11
-0.13
As % of sales (Other Cost)
13.56
12.69
244.45
58.14
Operating profit
-0.05
-0.05
-0.1
-13.07
OPM
-22.83
-7.64
-210.19
-5,735.32
Depreciation
0
-0.01
-0.01
-0.01
Interest expense
0
0
0
0
Other income
0
0
0
0
Profit before tax
-0.05
-0.06
-0.11
-13.09
Taxes
0
0
0
0
Tax rate
-1.37
0
0
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-0.05
-0.06
-0.11
-13.09
Exceptional items
0
0
0
-0.08
Net profit
-0.05
-0.06
-0.11
-13.18
yoy growth (%)
-12.37
-41.54
-99.12
-10,422.12
NPM
-24.68
-9.32
-235.82
-5,781.24
