Filmcity Media Ltd Cash Flow Statement

5.19
(-4.95%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Filmcity Media Ltd FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Profit before tax

-0.05

-0.06

-0.11

-13.09

Depreciation

0

-0.01

-0.01

-0.01

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.05

1.37

0.89

-15.85

Other operating items

Operating

-0.11

1.29

0.75

-28.96

Capital expenditure

0

0

0

0

Free cash flow

-0.11

1.29

0.75

-28.96

Equity raised

0.93

1.06

1.29

-21.8

Investing

0

0

0

-0.02

Financing

5.96

3.08

0

0

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

6.78

5.43

2.05

-50.79

