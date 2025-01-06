Filmcity Media Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Profit before tax
-0.05
-0.06
-0.11
-13.09
Depreciation
0
-0.01
-0.01
-0.01
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.05
1.37
0.89
-15.85
Other operating items
Operating
-0.11
1.29
0.75
-28.96
Capital expenditure
0
0
0
0
Free cash flow
-0.11
1.29
0.75
-28.96
Equity raised
0.93
1.06
1.29
-21.8
Investing
0
0
0
-0.02
Financing
5.96
3.08
0
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
6.78
5.43
2.05
-50.79
