SectorEntertainment
Open₹5.78
Prev. Close₹5.52
Turnover(Lac.)₹8.09
Day's High₹5.79
Day's Low₹5.25
52 Week's High₹5.98
52 Week's Low₹1.21
Book Value₹0.98
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)16.91
P/E18.4
EPS0.3
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.06
3.06
3.06
3.06
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-0.03
-0.12
0.24
0.35
Net Worth
3.03
2.94
3.3
3.41
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Revenue
0.23
0.72
0.04
0.22
yoy growth (%)
-66.92
1,378.97
-78.61
-59.71
Raw materials
-0.23
-0.64
-0.03
-13.14
As % of sales
96.85
89.52
65.73
5,764.18
Employee costs
-0.02
-0.03
0
-0.02
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Profit before tax
-0.05
-0.06
-0.11
-13.09
Depreciation
0
-0.01
-0.01
-0.01
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.05
1.37
0.89
-15.85
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-66.92
1,378.97
-78.61
-59.71
Op profit growth
-1.21
-46.19
-99.21
2,322.69
EBIT growth
-11.15
-41.54
-99.12
2,727.04
Net profit growth
-12.37
-41.54
-99.12
-10,422.12
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Sun TV Network Ltd
SUNTV
687.25
|15.2
|27,083.47
|398.17
|2.44
|900.16
|281.7
PVR Inox Ltd
PVRINOX
1,302.75
|0
|12,793
|-12.4
|0
|1,532.7
|728.97
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd
ZEEL
125.6
|18.86
|12,064.12
|307.3
|0.8
|1,871
|108.96
Saregama India Ltd
SAREGAMA
551.5
|53.96
|10,644.47
|49.06
|0.72
|213.41
|74.67
Tips Music Ltd
TIPSMUSIC
734.6
|61.73
|9,390.51
|48.16
|0.82
|80.61
|15.57
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Additional Director
Mahesh Kumar Jani
Additional Director
Shankar Parte
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Raksha Kumari
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Filmcity Media Ltd
Summary
Promoted by Surendra Gupta and Renu Gupta, Filmcity Media Limited formerly incorporated in the name of Kavita Prakashan Private Limited in April, 1994. Thereafter, the Company name was subsequently changed to Filmcity Media Private Limited in June, 1995. The status of the Company was converted into a Public Limited Company in July, 1995 and the Company name got changed to Filmcity Media Limited.The Company started its journey with publishing its own magazine Filmcity which became the number 1 weekly magazine on Hindi Films at that time. It later diversified into electronic media by setting up a video studio with complete shooting and post production equipment. Over time, the Company established recognition and relations within the media industry and went on to produce many programmes for Doordarshan National and its local channels, the Company was privileged to count Zee TV, Star Plus amongst some private network as its client base. With the gradual decline in print media sector, and fierce competition in production media faced by the Company from its competitors, the TV programmes produced by the Company could not be telecasted and due to these reasons, the Company faced difficulty to survive in the market. In 1995, the Company set up post production facilities of editing, dubbing, mixing, including making master of video software for telecast and also to enter into producing television software for television channels at Juhu Village, Bombay. To part-finance the capital exp
Read More
The Filmcity Media Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹5.53 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Filmcity Media Ltd is ₹16.91 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Filmcity Media Ltd is 18.4 and 5.61 as of 03 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Filmcity Media Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Filmcity Media Ltd is ₹1.21 and ₹5.98 as of 03 Jan ‘25
Filmcity Media Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at 329.92%, 3 Month at 31.25% and 1 Month at 8.33%.
