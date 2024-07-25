iifl-logo-icon 1
Filmcity Media Ltd Share Price

5.53
(0.18%)
Jan 3, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open5.78
  • Day's High5.79
  • 52 Wk High5.98
  • Prev. Close5.52
  • Day's Low5.25
  • 52 Wk Low 1.21
  • Turnover (lac)8.09
  • P/E18.4
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value0.98
  • EPS0.3
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)16.91
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
Filmcity Media Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Entertainment

Open

5.78

Prev. Close

5.52

Turnover(Lac.)

8.09

Day's High

5.79

Day's Low

5.25

52 Week's High

5.98

52 Week's Low

1.21

Book Value

0.98

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

16.91

P/E

18.4

EPS

0.3

Divi. Yield

0

Filmcity Media Ltd Corporate Action

13 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

13 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 13 Sep, 2024

arrow

4 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Filmcity Media Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Filmcity Media Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:11 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 16.91%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 16.91%

Non-Promoter- 0.01%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 83.08%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Filmcity Media Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3.06

3.06

3.06

3.06

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-0.03

-0.12

0.24

0.35

Net Worth

3.03

2.94

3.3

3.41

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Revenue

0.23

0.72

0.04

0.22

yoy growth (%)

-66.92

1,378.97

-78.61

-59.71

Raw materials

-0.23

-0.64

-0.03

-13.14

As % of sales

96.85

89.52

65.73

5,764.18

Employee costs

-0.02

-0.03

0

-0.02

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Profit before tax

-0.05

-0.06

-0.11

-13.09

Depreciation

0

-0.01

-0.01

-0.01

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.05

1.37

0.89

-15.85

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-66.92

1,378.97

-78.61

-59.71

Op profit growth

-1.21

-46.19

-99.21

2,322.69

EBIT growth

-11.15

-41.54

-99.12

2,727.04

Net profit growth

-12.37

-41.54

-99.12

-10,422.12

View Ratios

View Annually Results

Filmcity Media Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Sun TV Network Ltd

SUNTV

687.25

15.227,083.47398.172.44900.16281.7

PVR Inox Ltd

PVRINOX

1,302.75

012,793-12.401,532.7728.97

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd

ZEEL

125.6

18.8612,064.12307.30.81,871108.96

Saregama India Ltd

SAREGAMA

551.5

53.9610,644.4749.060.72213.4174.67

Tips Music Ltd

TIPSMUSIC

734.6

61.739,390.5148.160.8280.6115.57

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Filmcity Media Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Additional Director

Mahesh Kumar Jani

Additional Director

Shankar Parte

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Raksha Kumari

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Filmcity Media Ltd

Summary

Promoted by Surendra Gupta and Renu Gupta, Filmcity Media Limited formerly incorporated in the name of Kavita Prakashan Private Limited in April, 1994. Thereafter, the Company name was subsequently changed to Filmcity Media Private Limited in June, 1995. The status of the Company was converted into a Public Limited Company in July, 1995 and the Company name got changed to Filmcity Media Limited.The Company started its journey with publishing its own magazine Filmcity which became the number 1 weekly magazine on Hindi Films at that time. It later diversified into electronic media by setting up a video studio with complete shooting and post production equipment. Over time, the Company established recognition and relations within the media industry and went on to produce many programmes for Doordarshan National and its local channels, the Company was privileged to count Zee TV, Star Plus amongst some private network as its client base. With the gradual decline in print media sector, and fierce competition in production media faced by the Company from its competitors, the TV programmes produced by the Company could not be telecasted and due to these reasons, the Company faced difficulty to survive in the market. In 1995, the Company set up post production facilities of editing, dubbing, mixing, including making master of video software for telecast and also to enter into producing television software for television channels at Juhu Village, Bombay. To part-finance the capital exp
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Filmcity Media Ltd share price today?

The Filmcity Media Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹5.53 today.

What is the Market Cap of Filmcity Media Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Filmcity Media Ltd is ₹16.91 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Filmcity Media Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Filmcity Media Ltd is 18.4 and 5.61 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Filmcity Media Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Filmcity Media Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Filmcity Media Ltd is ₹1.21 and ₹5.98 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Filmcity Media Ltd?

Filmcity Media Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at 329.92%, 3 Month at 31.25% and 1 Month at 8.33%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Filmcity Media Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Filmcity Media Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 16.91 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 83.09 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Filmcity Media Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Download The App Now

appapp

Follow us on

