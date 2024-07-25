Filmcity Media Ltd Summary

Promoted by Surendra Gupta and Renu Gupta, Filmcity Media Limited formerly incorporated in the name of Kavita Prakashan Private Limited in April, 1994. Thereafter, the Company name was subsequently changed to Filmcity Media Private Limited in June, 1995. The status of the Company was converted into a Public Limited Company in July, 1995 and the Company name got changed to Filmcity Media Limited.The Company started its journey with publishing its own magazine Filmcity which became the number 1 weekly magazine on Hindi Films at that time. It later diversified into electronic media by setting up a video studio with complete shooting and post production equipment. Over time, the Company established recognition and relations within the media industry and went on to produce many programmes for Doordarshan National and its local channels, the Company was privileged to count Zee TV, Star Plus amongst some private network as its client base. With the gradual decline in print media sector, and fierce competition in production media faced by the Company from its competitors, the TV programmes produced by the Company could not be telecasted and due to these reasons, the Company faced difficulty to survive in the market. In 1995, the Company set up post production facilities of editing, dubbing, mixing, including making master of video software for telecast and also to enter into producing television software for television channels at Juhu Village, Bombay. To part-finance the capital expenditure incurred by the Company to set up its own video software production facilities for production of television software and to produce its own television serials, the Company made a public issue of 30 lac equity shares of Rs 10 each for cash at par aggregating Rs 300 lac.The FY 2009-10 was a challenging year for the Company. The Income derived mainly from sale of T.V. serials/ Documentary sale, and the stock of which was received in ready-to-air form on account of merger with Filmcity Communication Technologies Ltd. during the year.The Company is engaged in the business of Film production, Distribution and Exhibition.