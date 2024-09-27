AGM 27/09/2024 Regulation 30 read with Schedule III (Part -A) and any other applicable provision of the SEBI LODR 2015, We wish to inform you that the 30th AGM of the company held on Friday September 27, 2024 at Registered office of the Company (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 27/09/2024) Scrutinizers Report of 30th AGM (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 30.09.2024)