PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Nov 20244 Nov 2024
FILMCITY MEDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024 Dear Sir/Madam, Pursuant to Regulation 30 & 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform that the Board of directors of the Company at their meeting held on November 14, 2024, has inter alia: 1. Considered and approved the Un-Audited Standalone Financial Results of the company for the quarter and Half Year ended September 30, 2024 along with the Limited Review Reports thereon issued by the Statutory Auditors of the Company The aforesaid results are also being made available on the Companys website at www.filmcitym.com You are requested to kindly take the above information on your records. The Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held on today Thursday, November 14, 2024 to consider and approved the appointment of M/s A.K.Choudhary & Associates Practicing Company Secretary as an Secretarial Auditor of the Company for the FY 2024-25 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.11.2024)
Board Meeting14 Aug 20245 Aug 2024
FILMCITY MEDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone) for the quarter ended June 30 2024. Dear Sir/Madam, Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 of SEBI (LODR), 2015 (Listing Regulations), we wish to inform that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. on August 14, 2024 inter -alia: 1. Considered and approved the Unaudited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 and we are enclosing herewith: Limited Review Report issued by M/s Bhatter & Associates, Statutory Auditors of the Company on Unaudited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30, 2024:2. Appointment of A.K. Choudhary & Associates, Practicing Company Secretaries (Membership No.: F12691 & Peer review Certificate No.: 3869/2023) as a Scrutinizer of the Company for the 30th Annual General Meeting of the Members of the Company. 3.Approval of request received from Ms. Bimla Ramkishore Gupta, Ms. Ruchika Surendra Gupta and Renu Surendra Gupta for reclassifying from Promoter Group category to Public category (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.08.2024)
Board Meeting14 May 20246 May 2024
FILMCITY MEDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results (Standalone) for the quarter and financial year ended March 31 2024. Dear Sir/Madam, Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), 2015 (Listing Regulations), we wish to inform that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. on May 14, 2024 inter -alia: 1. Considered and approved the Audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024 and we are enclosing herewith: a) Audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024; b) Independent Auditors Report issued by y M/s Bhatter & Associates, Statutory Auditors of the Company on Audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and Year ended March 31, 2024: Outcome of Board Meeting for the approval of Standalone Financial Results for the Quarter and Year ended March 31, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/05/2024) with reference to captioned subject we are filling revised Results of the Company with Un-modified Independent Auditor Report for the Quarter and Year ended March 31, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 15.05.2024)
Board Meeting9 Feb 202431 Jan 2024
FILMCITY MEDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited Standalone Financial results of the Company for the Quarter and Nine Months ended on December 31 2023. Dear Sir/Madam, Pursuant to Regulation 30 & 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform that the Board of directors of the Company at their meeting held on February 09, 2024, has inter alia: 1. Considered and approved the Un-Audited Standalone Financial Results of the company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023 along with the Limited Review Reports thereon issued by the Statutory Auditors of the Company The aforesaid results are also being made available on the Companys website at www.filmcitym.com The Board Meeting commenced at 10.30 a.m. (IST) and concluded at 11.45 a.m. (IST). You are requested to kindly take the above information on your records. Dear Sir/Madam, Outcome of Board Meeting held on February 09, 2024 for the un-audited standalone results of the Company for the quarter and Nine months ended December 31, 2023 with Limited Review Report issued by statutory Auditor of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 09.02.2024)

