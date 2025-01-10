Fino Payments Bank Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
83.21
83.21
83.21
44.58
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
559.95
469.33
396.62
105.97
Net Worth
643.16
552.54
479.83
150.55
Minority Interest
Debt
2,125.19
1,351.21
752.32
423.64
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
2,768.35
1,903.75
1,232.15
574.19
Fixed Assets
195.24
144.91
92.75
64.22
Intangible Assets
Investments
1,746.93
1,146.43
631.4
503.56
Deferred Tax Asset Net
39.03
75.02
94.23
0.01
Networking Capital
-278.46
-296.66
-352.63
-264.55
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
372.29
265.98
95.22
171.56
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
0
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-650.75
-562.64
-447.85
-436.11
Cash
1,065.55
833.94
766.16
270.82
Total Assets
2,768.29
1,903.64
1,231.91
574.06
