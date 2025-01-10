iifl-logo-icon 1
Fino Payments Bank Ltd Balance Sheet

311
(-1.54%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:29:59 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

83.21

83.21

83.21

44.58

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

559.95

469.33

396.62

105.97

Net Worth

643.16

552.54

479.83

150.55

Minority Interest

Debt

2,125.19

1,351.21

752.32

423.64

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

2,768.35

1,903.75

1,232.15

574.19

Fixed Assets

195.24

144.91

92.75

64.22

Intangible Assets

Investments

1,746.93

1,146.43

631.4

503.56

Deferred Tax Asset Net

39.03

75.02

94.23

0.01

Networking Capital

-278.46

-296.66

-352.63

-264.55

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

0

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

372.29

265.98

95.22

171.56

Sundry Creditors

0

0

0

0

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-650.75

-562.64

-447.85

-436.11

Cash

1,065.55

833.94

766.16

270.82

Total Assets

2,768.29

1,903.64

1,231.91

574.06

