Fino Payments Bank Ltd Share Price

326.9
(-3.38%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:54:54 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open344.9
  • Day's High344.9
  • 52 Wk High467
  • Prev. Close338.35
  • Day's Low323
  • 52 Wk Low 251.3
  • Turnover (lac)365.21
  • P/E30.21
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value82.75
  • EPS11.23
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)2,720.28
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Fino Payments Bank Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Banks

Open

344.9

Prev. Close

338.35

Turnover(Lac.)

365.21

Day's High

344.9

Day's Low

323

52 Week's High

467

52 Week's Low

251.3

Book Value

82.75

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

2,720.28

P/E

30.21

EPS

11.23

Divi. Yield

0

Fino Payments Bank Ltd Corporate Action

30 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 30 Aug, 2024

arrow

18 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Fino Payments Bank Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Fino Payments Bank Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:16 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 75.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 75.00%

Non-Promoter- 10.35%

Institutions: 10.35%

Non-Institutions: 14.64%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Fino Payments Bank Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

83.21

83.21

83.21

44.58

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

559.95

469.33

396.62

105.97

Net Worth

643.16

552.54

479.83

150.55

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

View Profit & Loss

No Record Found

View Cash Flow

No Record Found

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Fino Payments Bank Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

HDFC Bank Ltd

HDFCBANK

1,749.2

20.3113,37,919.8416,820.971.1174,016.91601.75

ICICI Bank Ltd

ICICIBANK

1,265.05

20.48,93,378.511,745.880.7940,537.38360.94

State Bank of India

SBIN

793.4

10.067,08,168.618,331.441.731,13,870.56439.23

Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd

KOTAKBANK

1,838.65

26.033,65,654.963,343.720.1113,216.27556.51

Axis Bank Ltd

AXISBANK

1,084.9

12.833,35,570.526,917.570.0930,419.86532.09

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Fino Payments Bank Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director & CEO

RISHI GUPTA

Independent Director

Deena A Mehta

Part Time Chairman

RAJAT KUMAR JAIN

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Basavraj Loni

Independent Director

Rakesh Bhartia

Nominee

Prateek Roongta

Nominee

Pankaj Kumar

Independent Director

Anita Sudhir Pai

Independent Director

NEETA MUKERJI

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Fino Payments Bank Ltd

Summary

Fino Payments Bank Limited was incorporated as Fino Fintech Foundation on 23 June, 2007. Pursuant to surrender of license under Section 8 of Companies Act, 2013, the name was changed to Fino Fintech Private Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated 15 December, 2015 was issued by Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra at Mumbai. Thereafter, pursuant to conversion of the Bank to a Public Limited Company, the name of the Bank was changed to Fino Fintech Limited on 03 February, 2017. The Promoter, Fino PayTech Limited, was granted an in-principle approval to establish a payments bank, by the RBI, pursuant to its letter dated 07 September 2015. Subsequently, the Bank received the final approval of the RBI to carry on the business as a Payments Bank on 30 March, 2017. Pursuant to receipt of approval by RBI, the name of the Bank was changed to Fino Payments Bank Limited on 04 April, 2017. The Bank commenced its business operations on 30 June 2017. Fino PayTech Limited is the Banks sole promoter, specialising in technology based solutions and services for financial inclusion. The Bank is a wholly owned subsidiary of Fino PayTech Limited, which is engaged in providing business and banking technology platform based solutions and services related to financial inclusion.The Bank is engaged in providing a wide range of financial services to the rural,poor and underserved and unserved classes. Fino Payments Bank offers a diverse range of financial products and services that are
Company FAQs

What is the Fino Payments Bank Ltd share price today?

The Fino Payments Bank Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹326.9 today.

What is the Market Cap of Fino Payments Bank Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Fino Payments Bank Ltd is ₹2720.28 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Fino Payments Bank Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Fino Payments Bank Ltd is 30.21 and 4.21 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Fino Payments Bank Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Fino Payments Bank Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Fino Payments Bank Ltd is ₹251.3 and ₹467 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Fino Payments Bank Ltd?

Fino Payments Bank Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -9.06%, 3 Years at -3.92%, 1 Year at 26.60%, 6 Month at 10.88%, 3 Month at -15.60% and 1 Month at -5.74%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Fino Payments Bank Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Fino Payments Bank Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 75.00 %
Institutions - 10.36 %
Public - 14.64 %

