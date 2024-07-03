Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorBanks
Open₹344.9
Prev. Close₹338.35
Turnover(Lac.)₹365.21
Day's High₹344.9
Day's Low₹323
52 Week's High₹467
52 Week's Low₹251.3
Book Value₹82.75
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)2,720.28
P/E30.21
EPS11.23
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
83.21
83.21
83.21
44.58
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
559.95
469.33
396.62
105.97
Net Worth
643.16
552.54
479.83
150.55
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
HDFC Bank Ltd
HDFCBANK
1,749.2
|20.31
|13,37,919.84
|16,820.97
|1.11
|74,016.91
|601.75
ICICI Bank Ltd
ICICIBANK
1,265.05
|20.4
|8,93,378.5
|11,745.88
|0.79
|40,537.38
|360.94
State Bank of India
SBIN
793.4
|10.06
|7,08,168.6
|18,331.44
|1.73
|1,13,870.56
|439.23
Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd
KOTAKBANK
1,838.65
|26.03
|3,65,654.96
|3,343.72
|0.11
|13,216.27
|556.51
Axis Bank Ltd
AXISBANK
1,084.9
|12.83
|3,35,570.52
|6,917.57
|0.09
|30,419.86
|532.09
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director & CEO
RISHI GUPTA
Independent Director
Deena A Mehta
Part Time Chairman
RAJAT KUMAR JAIN
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Basavraj Loni
Independent Director
Rakesh Bhartia
Nominee
Prateek Roongta
Nominee
Pankaj Kumar
Independent Director
Anita Sudhir Pai
Independent Director
NEETA MUKERJI
Reports by Fino Payments Bank Ltd
Summary
Fino Payments Bank Limited was incorporated as Fino Fintech Foundation on 23 June, 2007. Pursuant to surrender of license under Section 8 of Companies Act, 2013, the name was changed to Fino Fintech Private Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated 15 December, 2015 was issued by Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra at Mumbai. Thereafter, pursuant to conversion of the Bank to a Public Limited Company, the name of the Bank was changed to Fino Fintech Limited on 03 February, 2017. The Promoter, Fino PayTech Limited, was granted an in-principle approval to establish a payments bank, by the RBI, pursuant to its letter dated 07 September 2015. Subsequently, the Bank received the final approval of the RBI to carry on the business as a Payments Bank on 30 March, 2017. Pursuant to receipt of approval by RBI, the name of the Bank was changed to Fino Payments Bank Limited on 04 April, 2017. The Bank commenced its business operations on 30 June 2017. Fino PayTech Limited is the Banks sole promoter, specialising in technology based solutions and services for financial inclusion. The Bank is a wholly owned subsidiary of Fino PayTech Limited, which is engaged in providing business and banking technology platform based solutions and services related to financial inclusion.The Bank is engaged in providing a wide range of financial services to the rural,poor and underserved and unserved classes. Fino Payments Bank offers a diverse range of financial products and services that are
Read More
The Fino Payments Bank Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹326.9 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Fino Payments Bank Ltd is ₹2720.28 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Fino Payments Bank Ltd is 30.21 and 4.21 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Fino Payments Bank Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Fino Payments Bank Ltd is ₹251.3 and ₹467 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Fino Payments Bank Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -9.06%, 3 Years at -3.92%, 1 Year at 26.60%, 6 Month at 10.88%, 3 Month at -15.60% and 1 Month at -5.74%.
