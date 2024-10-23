Board Meeting 18 Dec 2024 18 Dec 2024

Outcome of the Meeting of the Board of Directors held on Wednesday 18, 2024

Board Meeting 23 Oct 2024 16 Oct 2024

Fino Payments Bank Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results for the half year ended September 30 2024 and Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended September 30 2024. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (SEBI Listing Regulations), we would like to inform that the Board of Directors (Board) of Fino Payments Bank Limited (Bank) at its meeting held today i.e. Wednesday, October 23, 2024 has inter-alia considered and approved the Audited Financial Results for the half year ended September 30, 2024 and Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 (Financial Results). Accordingly, the said Financial Results along with Auditors Report and Limited Review Report issued by the Statutory Central Auditor of the Bank is enclosed. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 23/10/2024) Newspaper Publication of the Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 24.10.2024)

Board Meeting 31 Jul 2024 23 Jul 2024

Fino Payments Bank Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Bank for the first quarter ended June 30 2024 Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (SEBI Listing Regulations), we would like to inform that the Board of Directors (Board) of Fino Payments Bank Limited (Bank) at its meeting held today i.e. Wednesday, July 31, 2024 has inter-alia considered and approved: 1. the Unaudited Financial Results of the Bank for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 (Financial Results) along with Limited Review Report issued by the Statutory Central Auditors of the Bank. 2. the amendment in the clause related to the exercise period applicable to the eligible employees while in the employment of the Bank, in Fino Payments Bank Limited- Employee Stock Option Policy, 2020 (ESOP 2020), subject to the approval of the shareholders of the Bank Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 along with Limited Review Report issued by Statutory Central Auditors of the Bank. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 31/07/2024)

Board Meeting 30 Apr 2024 18 Apr 2024

Fino Payments Bank Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 (1) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we wish to inform you that the meeting of Board of Directors of Fino Payments Bank Limited will be held on Tuesday April 30 2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Bank for the fourth quarter and financial year ended March 31 2024. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI LODR please find enclosed outcome of Board meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 30/04/2024)

Board Meeting 31 Jan 2024 23 Jan 2024