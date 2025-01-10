INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

To

The Members of

Fino Payments Bank Limited

Report on the Audit of the Financial Statements Opinion

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of Fino Payments Bank Limited ("the Bank"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Profit and Loss account, the Statement of Cash Flow for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Banking Regulation Act, 1949 as well as the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act) in the manner so required for Banking Companies and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 as amended and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Bank as at March 31, 2024, and its profit, and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Bank in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2024. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

Key Audit Matter How our audit addressed the Key Audit Matter > The Bank utilizes a complex IT infrastructure to facilitate its daily operations. This infrastructure is crucial for processing and recording substantial transaction volumes either through a single or several applications. For the system audit, we employed IT experts to understand the Banks IT general controls. Our audit processes included: > IT system reliability and security are critical for the Banks operational efficiency. Given the high volume of daily transactions, IT controls are essential to ensure accurate data processing by applications and to facilitate necessary modifications. > Evaluating the Banks ITGC environment by understanding processes, mapping applications, and recognizing financial risks linked with the people-process-technology interface. > Confirming the design and operational effectiveness of crucial controls in user access management, change management, program development, and vulnerability management. > To guarantee that these IT systems process data accurately, completely, and consistently—thereby supporting dependable financial reporting—robust IT general controls and specific application controls are required. > Assessing the design and operational effectiveness of access control measures, including the granting, removal, and periodic review of access rights. > We consider ‘IT systems and controls as a key audit matter due to the extensive automation, the significant number of systems utilized by management, and the complexity of the IT framework, which significantly influences the financial reporting system. > Testing compensatory controls and executing alternative audit procedures as needed. We also noted any modifications to the IT framework during the audit period. > The audit aimed to provide reasonable assurance that the Banks IT controls are adequate, effectively designed, and implemented to maintain the integrity, confidentiality, and availability of the Banks financial and operational data.

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Banks Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information in the graphical representation of financial highlights and Directors report but does not include the Financial Statements and our auditors report thereon. The Directors Report which is expected to be made available to us after the date of this audit report.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we will not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the Financial Statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above when it becomes available and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit, or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

When we read the Annual report, if we conclude that there is a material misstatement therein, we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance under SA 720 ‘The Auditors responsibilities relating to Other Information.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Financial Statements

The Banks Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, and cash flows of the Bank in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act, and Banking Regulation Act, 1949 and the circulars and guidelines issued by the Reserve Bank of India (‘RBI) from time to time ("the RBI Guidelines"). This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act and the RBI Guidelines for safeguarding of the assets of the Bank and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statement that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, the Board of Directors is responsible for assessing the Banks ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Bank or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Banks financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

> Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

> Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Bank has internal financial controls with reference to financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

> Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

> Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Banks ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Bank to cease to continue as a going concern.

> Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of the misstatements in the standalone financial statements that, individually or aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonable knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning of the scope of our audit work and evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatement in the financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2024, and are therefore, the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. The Balance Sheet and the Profit and Loss account have been drawn up in accordance with the provisions of Section 29 of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949 and Section 133 of the Act and relevant rules issued thereunder.

2. As required by Sub-Section (3) of Section 30 of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949, we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit and have found them to be satisfactory;

b) The transactions of the Bank, which have come to our notice during the course of audit, have been within the powers of the Bank;

c) Since the key operations of the Bank are automated with the key applications integrated to the core banking system, the audit is carried out centrally as all the necessary records and data required for the purposes of our audit are available therein. During the course of our audit we visited 18 branches.

d) The profit and loss account shows a true balance of profit for the year then ended.

3. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit;

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Bank so far as it appears from our examination of those books;

c) The Balance Sheet, the Profit and Loss account and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account;

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 to the extent they are not inconsistent with the guidelines prescribed by RBI;

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31,2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors are disqualified as on March 31, 2024, from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of the Bank and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure A".

g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Bank has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its financial statements - Refer Schedule 41 to the financial statements;

ii. The Bank has made provision as at March 31, 2024, as required under the applicable law or accounting standards, for material foreseeable losses, if any, on long-term contracts. The Bank does not have any derivative contracts as at March 31, 2024;

iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Bank;

iv. 1) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Bank to or in any other persons / entities, including foreign entities (‘Intermediaries), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary has, whether directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Bank ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

2) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the Bank from any persons/ entities, including foreign entities, that the Bank has directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

3) Based on the audit procedures that we have considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances and according to the information and explanations provided to us by the Management in this regard, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations made by the Management under sub clause (1) and (2) as provided under (1) and (2) above contain any material misstatement.

v. The Bank has neither declared nor paid any dividend during the year;

h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the entity being a banking company, section 197 of the Act related to the managerial remuneration is not applicable by virtue of Section 35B(2A) of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949.

i) Based on our examination which included test checks, the company has used accounting softwares for maintaining its books of account which has features of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with.

For A P Sanzgiri & Co Chartered Accountants Firm Registration Number: 116293W Abhijit Sanzgiri Partner Place: Mumbai Membership Number: 043230 Date: April 30, 2024 UDIN: 24043230BKBDVX4783

Annexure A to the Independent Auditors Report of Even Date on the Financial Statements of Fino Payment Bank Limited

[Referred to in paragraph 3(f) under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements in the Independent Auditors Report]

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

OPINION

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of Fino Payments Bank Limited ("the Bank") as of March 31, 2024, in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Bank for the year ended on that date.

In our opinion, the Bank has, in all material respects, internal financial controls with reference to financial statements and such internal financial controls with reference to financial statements were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control with reference to financial statements criteria established by the Bank considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) (the "Guidance Note").

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Banks management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Bank considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to Banks policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Banking Regulation Act, 1949 and the circulars and guidelines issued by the Reserve Bank of India.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Banks internal financial controls with reference to financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether internal financial controls with reference to financial statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Banks internal financial controls with reference to financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with Reference to Financial Statements

A Banks internal financial control with reference to financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A Banks internal financial control with reference to financial statements includes those policies and procedures that

(1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the bank;

(2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the bank are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the bank; and

(3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the banks assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with Reference to Financial Statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control with reference to financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.