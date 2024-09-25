|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|25 Sep 2024
|30 Aug 2024
|Newspaper Advertisement intimating that 8th Annual General Meeting of the Bank will be held on Wednesday, September 25, 2024 at 12:00 Noon (IST) through VC and OAVM Scrutinizers Report for the 8th Annual General Meeting of Fino Payments Bank Limited Summary of the proceedings of the 8th Annual General Meeting of the Bank held on September 25, 2024 is attached. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 25/09/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.