Flora Corporation Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Flora Corporatio FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0.02

0

0.24

0.31

Depreciation

-0.02

-0.04

-0.03

0

Tax paid

0

0

-0.06

-0.09

Working capital

4.77

0.27

0.13

3.65

Other operating items

Operating

4.76

0.22

0.27

3.87

Capital expenditure

0.01

0.03

0.08

0.05

Free cash flow

4.77

0.25

0.35

3.92

Equity raised

-9.08

-9.07

-9.43

-9.88

Investing

0

0

-0.01

-0.84

Financing

5.23

0.25

0

0.38

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

0.91

-8.57

-9.09

-6.42

