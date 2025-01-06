Flora Corporation Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0.02
0
0.24
0.31
Depreciation
-0.02
-0.04
-0.03
0
Tax paid
0
0
-0.06
-0.09
Working capital
4.77
0.27
0.13
3.65
Other operating items
Operating
4.76
0.22
0.27
3.87
Capital expenditure
0.01
0.03
0.08
0.05
Free cash flow
4.77
0.25
0.35
3.92
Equity raised
-9.08
-9.07
-9.43
-9.88
Investing
0
0
-0.01
-0.84
Financing
5.23
0.25
0
0.38
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
0.91
-8.57
-9.09
-6.42
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.