Flora Corporation Ltd Key Ratios

8.6
(-0.46%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:31:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

1,091.93

Op profit growth

654.5

EBIT growth

766.9

Net profit growth

4,185.31

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

0.34

0.54

EBIT margin

0.33

0.46

Net profit margin

0.2

0.05

RoCE

RoNW

RoA

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0.26

0.01

Dividend per share

Cash EPS

0.24

0

Book value per share

Valuation ratios

P/E

39.34

1,895

P/CEPS

42.42

-8,581.26

P/B

EV/EBIDTA

15.17

345.97

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

Tax payout

-31.69

-38.44

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

51.64

Inventory days

2.78

Creditor days

-53.75

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-11.06

-1.25

Net debt / equity

Net debt / op. profit

-8.11

13.84

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-98.79

-96.84

Employee costs

-0.31

-1.04

Other costs

-0.55

-1.56

