|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
1,091.93
Op profit growth
654.5
EBIT growth
766.9
Net profit growth
4,185.31
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
0.34
0.54
EBIT margin
0.33
0.46
Net profit margin
0.2
0.05
RoCE
RoNW
RoA
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
0.26
0.01
Dividend per share
Cash EPS
0.24
0
Book value per share
Valuation ratios
P/E
39.34
1,895
P/CEPS
42.42
-8,581.26
P/B
EV/EBIDTA
15.17
345.97
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
Tax payout
-31.69
-38.44
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
51.64
Inventory days
2.78
Creditor days
-53.75
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-11.06
-1.25
Net debt / equity
Net debt / op. profit
-8.11
13.84
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-98.79
-96.84
Employee costs
-0.31
-1.04
Other costs
-0.55
-1.56
