Flora Corporation Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

9.67
(3.53%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:40:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

34.43

30.74

144.13

100.32

yoy growth (%)

12.01

-78.67

43.67

19,642.98

Raw materials

-33.25

-30.4

-143.32

-99.09

As % of sales

96.57

98.91

99.43

98.78

Employee costs

-0.74

-0.1

-0.21

-0.31

As % of sales

2.17

0.32

0.14

0.31

Other costs

-0.36

-0.2

-0.4

-0.59

As % of sales (Other Cost)

1.05

0.65

0.27

0.59

Operating profit

0.06

0.03

0.19

0.3

OPM

0.18

0.11

0.13

0.3

Depreciation

-0.02

-0.04

-0.03

0

Interest expense

-0.01

0

0

0

Other income

0

0.01

0.08

0.01

Profit before tax

0.02

0

0.24

0.31

Taxes

0

0

-0.06

-0.09

Tax rate

-26

-25.99

-27.4

-30.66

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.01

0

0.17

0.22

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.01

0

0.17

0.22

yoy growth (%)

-1,670.02

-100.62

-19.1

8,738.9

NPM

0.05

0

0.12

0.22

