Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
34.43
30.74
144.13
100.32
yoy growth (%)
12.01
-78.67
43.67
19,642.98
Raw materials
-33.25
-30.4
-143.32
-99.09
As % of sales
96.57
98.91
99.43
98.78
Employee costs
-0.74
-0.1
-0.21
-0.31
As % of sales
2.17
0.32
0.14
0.31
Other costs
-0.36
-0.2
-0.4
-0.59
As % of sales (Other Cost)
1.05
0.65
0.27
0.59
Operating profit
0.06
0.03
0.19
0.3
OPM
0.18
0.11
0.13
0.3
Depreciation
-0.02
-0.04
-0.03
0
Interest expense
-0.01
0
0
0
Other income
0
0.01
0.08
0.01
Profit before tax
0.02
0
0.24
0.31
Taxes
0
0
-0.06
-0.09
Tax rate
-26
-25.99
-27.4
-30.66
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.01
0
0.17
0.22
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.01
0
0.17
0.22
yoy growth (%)
-1,670.02
-100.62
-19.1
8,738.9
NPM
0.05
0
0.12
0.22
