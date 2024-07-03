iifl-logo-icon 1
Flora Corporation Ltd Share Price

9.34
(-4.98%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open9.74
  • Day's High10.29
  • 52 Wk High14.63
  • Prev. Close9.83
  • Day's Low9.34
  • 52 Wk Low 7.48
  • Turnover (lac)0.41
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value3.69
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)8.16
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Flora Corporation Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

9.74

Prev. Close

9.83

Turnover(Lac.)

0.41

Day's High

10.29

Day's Low

9.34

52 Week's High

14.63

52 Week's Low

7.48

Book Value

3.69

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

8.16

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Flora Corporation Ltd Corporate Action

8 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

3 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 03 Sep, 2024

Flora Corporation Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Flora Corporation Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:34 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 30.20%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 30.20%

Non-Promoter- 69.80%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 69.80%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Flora Corporation Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

8.73

8.73

8.73

8.73

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-4.02

-4.4

-4.49

-4.53

Net Worth

4.71

4.33

4.24

4.2

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

34.43

30.74

144.13

100.32

yoy growth (%)

12.01

-78.67

43.67

19,642.98

Raw materials

-33.25

-30.4

-143.32

-99.09

As % of sales

96.57

98.91

99.43

98.78

Employee costs

-0.74

-0.1

-0.21

-0.31

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0.02

0

0.24

0.31

Depreciation

-0.02

-0.04

-0.03

0

Tax paid

0

0

-0.06

-0.09

Working capital

4.77

0.27

0.13

3.65

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

12.01

-78.67

43.67

19,642.98

Op profit growth

92.03

-82.73

-36.49

7,283.49

EBIT growth

2,836.91

-99.4

-22.78

7,539.33

Net profit growth

-1,670.02

-100.62

-19.1

8,738.9

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2017

Gross Sales

9.18

Excise Duty

0

Net Sales

9.18

Other Operating Income

0

Other Income

0

Flora Corporation Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.55

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

810.25

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

768.05

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.65

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Flora Corporation Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Whole Time Director & CFO

Rajesh Gandhi

Independent Non Exe. Director

Padamkumar Jabbarchand Gandhi

Independent Non Exe. Director

B Raja Singh

Non Executive Director

Inturi Brahmaramba

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Nikita Dinesh Bhatia

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Flora Corporation Ltd

Summary

Flora Corporation Limited was incorporated on 22 March, 1988. The Company is engaged in the business of Marine & Fisheries Products, dealing of Scrap Products and Dairy Products.The Company had a subsidiary company M/ s. VCR8 Media Private Ltd in the beginning of the year and as on the balance sheet date. However, the Company vide Special Resolution passed on 24th April, 2018 resolved to disinvest the investment of its Wholly- Owned Subsidiary and accordingly the investments were disinvested.
Company FAQs

What is the Flora Corporation Ltd share price today?

The Flora Corporation Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹9.34 today.

What is the Market Cap of Flora Corporation Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Flora Corporation Ltd is ₹8.16 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Flora Corporation Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Flora Corporation Ltd is 0 and 2.66 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Flora Corporation Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Flora Corporation Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Flora Corporation Ltd is ₹7.48 and ₹14.63 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Flora Corporation Ltd?

Flora Corporation Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 4.73%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -17.12%, 6 Month at -16.62%, 3 Month at 3.47% and 1 Month at 11.83%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Flora Corporation Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Flora Corporation Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 30.20 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 69.80 %

