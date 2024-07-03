SectorTrading
Open₹9.74
Prev. Close₹9.83
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.41
Day's High₹10.29
Day's Low₹9.34
52 Week's High₹14.63
52 Week's Low₹7.48
Book Value₹3.69
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)8.16
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
8.73
8.73
8.73
8.73
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-4.02
-4.4
-4.49
-4.53
Net Worth
4.71
4.33
4.24
4.2
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
34.43
30.74
144.13
100.32
yoy growth (%)
12.01
-78.67
43.67
19,642.98
Raw materials
-33.25
-30.4
-143.32
-99.09
As % of sales
96.57
98.91
99.43
98.78
Employee costs
-0.74
-0.1
-0.21
-0.31
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0.02
0
0.24
0.31
Depreciation
-0.02
-0.04
-0.03
0
Tax paid
0
0
-0.06
-0.09
Working capital
4.77
0.27
0.13
3.65
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
12.01
-78.67
43.67
19,642.98
Op profit growth
92.03
-82.73
-36.49
7,283.49
EBIT growth
2,836.91
-99.4
-22.78
7,539.33
Net profit growth
-1,670.02
-100.62
-19.1
8,738.9
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2017
Gross Sales
9.18
Excise Duty
0
Net Sales
9.18
Other Operating Income
0
Other Income
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.55
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
810.25
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
768.05
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.65
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Whole Time Director & CFO
Rajesh Gandhi
Independent Non Exe. Director
Padamkumar Jabbarchand Gandhi
Independent Non Exe. Director
B Raja Singh
Non Executive Director
Inturi Brahmaramba
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Nikita Dinesh Bhatia
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Flora Corporation Ltd
Summary
Flora Corporation Limited was incorporated on 22 March, 1988. The Company is engaged in the business of Marine & Fisheries Products, dealing of Scrap Products and Dairy Products.The Company had a subsidiary company M/ s. VCR8 Media Private Ltd in the beginning of the year and as on the balance sheet date. However, the Company vide Special Resolution passed on 24th April, 2018 resolved to disinvest the investment of its Wholly- Owned Subsidiary and accordingly the investments were disinvested.
Read More
The Flora Corporation Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹9.34 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Flora Corporation Ltd is ₹8.16 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Flora Corporation Ltd is 0 and 2.66 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Flora Corporation Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Flora Corporation Ltd is ₹7.48 and ₹14.63 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Flora Corporation Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 4.73%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -17.12%, 6 Month at -16.62%, 3 Month at 3.47% and 1 Month at 11.83%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.