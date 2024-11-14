iifl-logo-icon 1
Flora Corporation Ltd Board Meeting

Flora Corporatio CORPORATE ACTIONS

Board Meeting14 Nov 20248 Nov 2024
Flora Corporation Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year ended 30.09.2024 2. Limited review report of the auditor for the quarter and half year ended 30.09.2024 Outcome of Board Meeting held on 14th November, 2024 under regulation 30 read with 33(3)(c) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure requirements) regulations, 2015 to consider and approve: 1. Unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year ended 30.09.2024 (Attached) 2. Limited Review Audit Report for the quarter and half year ended 30.09.2024 (Attached) (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/11/2024)
Board Meeting3 Sep 20243 Sep 2024
The Board of Directors of the Flora Corporation Limited at their meeting held on 03rd September 2024 from 11:00 AM to 12:30 PM has approved notice of 36th Annual General Meeting of our Company and further advised that the 36th Annual General Meeting will be held on 27.09.2024 at 12 NOON (IST).
Board Meeting14 Aug 20245 Aug 2024
Flora Corporation Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 30.06.2024
Board Meeting14 Aug 202414 Aug 2024
The Board Meeting held on Wednesday the 14th day of August, 2024 at the registered office of the company the following were duly considered and approved by the Board of Directors: 1.
Board Meeting29 May 202415 May 2024
Flora Corporation Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Audited financial results for the quarter and year ended 31.03.2024 2. Appointment of Secretarial Auditor for financial year 2024-25. 3. Any other business with the permission of the Chair. The following agenda items were approved by the Board of Directors of the Company: 1. Audited financial results for FY 31.03.2024 2. Audit report for FY 31.03.2024 3. Declaration of unmodified opinion Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)
Board Meeting14 Feb 20242 Feb 2024
Flora Corporation Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 31.12.2023 Flora Corporation Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement dated 10.02.2024)

