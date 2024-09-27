|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|27 Sep 2024
|3 Sep 2024
|The 36th Annual General Meeting of Flora Corporation Limited will be held on 27.09.2024 at 12:00 Noon through Video Conferencing. The Board of Directors of the Flora Corporation Limited at their meeting held on 03rd September 2024 from 11:00 AM to 12:30 PM has approved notice of 36th Annual General Meeting of our Company and further advised that the 36th Annual General Meeting will be held on 27.09.2024 at 12 NOON (IST). Proceedings of the 36th Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 27.09.2024 through Video Conferencing (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 27.09.2024)
