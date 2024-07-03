Flora Corporation Ltd Summary

Flora Corporation Limited was incorporated on 22 March, 1988. The Company is engaged in the business of Marine & Fisheries Products, dealing of Scrap Products and Dairy Products.The Company had a subsidiary company M/ s. VCR8 Media Private Ltd in the beginning of the year and as on the balance sheet date. However, the Company vide Special Resolution passed on 24th April, 2018 resolved to disinvest the investment of its Wholly- Owned Subsidiary and accordingly the investments were disinvested.