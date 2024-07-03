iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Flora Corporation Ltd Company Summary

9.18
(-4.97%)
Jan 13, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Flora Corporation Ltd Summary

Flora Corporation Limited was incorporated on 22 March, 1988. The Company is engaged in the business of Marine & Fisheries Products, dealing of Scrap Products and Dairy Products.The Company had a subsidiary company M/ s. VCR8 Media Private Ltd in the beginning of the year and as on the balance sheet date. However, the Company vide Special Resolution passed on 24th April, 2018 resolved to disinvest the investment of its Wholly- Owned Subsidiary and accordingly the investments were disinvested.

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.