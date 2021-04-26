iifl-logo-icon 1
Focus Suites Solutions & Services Ltd Balance Sheet

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Equity Capital

13.35

13.35

0.15

0.11

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

12.75

10.36

4.19

1.78

Net Worth

26.1

23.71

4.34

1.89

Minority Interest

Debt

1.29

0.99

3.65

1.41

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0.02

0.02

0

Total Liabilities

27.39

24.72

8.01

3.3

Fixed Assets

1.36

2.21

1.54

0.5

Intangible Assets

Investments

6.17

6.17

1.47

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.1

0

0

0.06

Networking Capital

19.7

6.53

4.95

2.65

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

0

0

0

Sundry Debtors

13.67

5.72

4.49

3.12

Debtor Days

299.81

142.56

172.32

152.95

Other Current Assets

8.95

2.54

2.44

0.95

Sundry Creditors

-0.04

-0.19

-1.07

-0.51

Creditor Days

0.87

4.73

41.06

25

Other Current Liabilities

-2.88

-1.54

-0.91

-0.91

Cash

0.05

9.81

0.05

0.08

Total Assets

27.38

24.72

8.01

3.29

