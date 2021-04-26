Focus Suites Solutions & Services Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Equity Capital
13.35
13.35
0.15
0.11
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
12.75
10.36
4.19
1.78
Net Worth
26.1
23.71
4.34
1.89
Minority Interest
Debt
1.29
0.99
3.65
1.41
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0.02
0.02
0
Total Liabilities
27.39
24.72
8.01
3.3
Fixed Assets
1.36
2.21
1.54
0.5
Intangible Assets
Investments
6.17
6.17
1.47
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.1
0
0
0.06
Networking Capital
19.7
6.53
4.95
2.65
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
0
0
Sundry Debtors
13.67
5.72
4.49
3.12
Debtor Days
299.81
142.56
172.32
152.95
Other Current Assets
8.95
2.54
2.44
0.95
Sundry Creditors
-0.04
-0.19
-1.07
-0.51
Creditor Days
0.87
4.73
41.06
25
Other Current Liabilities
-2.88
-1.54
-0.91
-0.91
Cash
0.05
9.81
0.05
0.08
Total Assets
27.38
24.72
8.01
3.29
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.