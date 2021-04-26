Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
11.1
74.92
Op profit growth
6.07
112.39
EBIT growth
16.61
77.17
Net profit growth
18.63
128.67
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
21.06
22.06
18.16
EBIT margin
17.08
16.27
16.07
Net profit margin
11.71
10.97
8.39
RoCE
16.93
23.42
RoNW
3.07
4.71
RoA
2.9
3.94
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
2.63
2.22
84.78
Dividend per share
0
0
0
Cash EPS
1.72
1.02
63.59
Book value per share
22.69
20.08
298.09
Valuation ratios
P/E
1.86
13.6
P/CEPS
2.83
29.45
P/B
0.21
1.5
EV/EBIDTA
1.3
5.18
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
Tax payout
-27.45
-27.61
-32.62
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
212.52
117.96
Inventory days
0
0
Creditor days
-0.92
-12.07
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-18.28
-14.55
-4.44
Net debt / equity
0.05
-0.34
0.98
Net debt / op. profit
0.27
-1.56
1.59
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
0
0
0
Employee costs
-3.56
-4.47
-8.39
Other costs
-75.37
-73.46
-73.43
