Focus Suites Solutions & Services Ltd Key Ratios

1.44
(0.00%)
Apr 26, 2021|10:45:04 AM

QUICKLINKS FOR Focus Suites Solutions & Services Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

11.1

74.92

Op profit growth

6.07

112.39

EBIT growth

16.61

77.17

Net profit growth

18.63

128.67

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

21.06

22.06

18.16

EBIT margin

17.08

16.27

16.07

Net profit margin

11.71

10.97

8.39

RoCE

16.93

23.42

RoNW

3.07

4.71

RoA

2.9

3.94

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

2.63

2.22

84.78

Dividend per share

0

0

0

Cash EPS

1.72

1.02

63.59

Book value per share

22.69

20.08

298.09

Valuation ratios

P/E

1.86

13.6

P/CEPS

2.83

29.45

P/B

0.21

1.5

EV/EBIDTA

1.3

5.18

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

Tax payout

-27.45

-27.61

-32.62

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

212.52

117.96

Inventory days

0

0

Creditor days

-0.92

-12.07

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-18.28

-14.55

-4.44

Net debt / equity

0.05

-0.34

0.98

Net debt / op. profit

0.27

-1.56

1.59

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

0

0

0

Employee costs

-3.56

-4.47

-8.39

Other costs

-75.37

-73.46

-73.43

