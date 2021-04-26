Focus Suites Solutions & Services Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
3.31
2.77
1.46
0.98
Depreciation
-0.84
-1.52
-0.27
-0.22
Tax paid
-0.93
-0.76
-0.48
-0.32
Working capital
3.4
11.35
2.35
0.22
Other operating items
Operating
4.93
11.84
3.05
0.65
Capital expenditure
0
2.19
1.31
0.24
Free cash flow
4.93
14.03
4.36
0.89
Equity raised
20.72
25.73
5.02
2.25
Investing
0
4.7
1.47
0
Financing
0.3
2.66
3.1
1.33
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
25.96
47.12
13.96
4.47
