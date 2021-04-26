iifl-logo-icon 1
Focus Suites Solutions & Services Ltd Cash Flow Statement

1.44
(0.00%)
Apr 26, 2021

Focus Suites Sol FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

3.31

2.77

1.46

0.98

Depreciation

-0.84

-1.52

-0.27

-0.22

Tax paid

-0.93

-0.76

-0.48

-0.32

Working capital

3.4

11.35

2.35

0.22

Other operating items

Operating

4.93

11.84

3.05

0.65

Capital expenditure

0

2.19

1.31

0.24

Free cash flow

4.93

14.03

4.36

0.89

Equity raised

20.72

25.73

5.02

2.25

Investing

0

4.7

1.47

0

Financing

0.3

2.66

3.1

1.33

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

25.96

47.12

13.96

4.47

