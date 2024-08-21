Summary

Focus Suites Solutions & Services Limited was incorporated as a private limited company with the name Focus Suites Solutions & Services Private Limited (FSSSPL) at Bangalore on July 18, 2006. Subsequently, the Company was converted into a Public Limited Company and the name of the Company was changed to Focus Suites Solutions & Services Limited on November 16, 2017.Nama Murthy and Sandeep Bliatia were initial subscribers to the Memorandum of Association (MOA) of the Company. Subsequently they transferred 4,999 equity shares and 1,47,638 equity shares respectively thereby resulting into transfer of 99.99% shareholding of the Company to Majestic Market Research Support Services Limited whereby Majestic Market Research Support Services Limited became the promoter of the Company. The Company is engaged in the business of Qualitative Market Research. It offers customized solutions m market research that cater to business across the product life cycle. The Company focuses on market research, advertising research, brand research and consumer research and also offers an array of other research services to assist companies in developing more services. From pre-production market sizing to post-product launch monitoring, FSSSPL has the appropriate resources and regional expertise to provide tailored solutions for its clients. The Company provides actionable insights to clients and assist them in making better strategic decisions in their respective lines of business.

