iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Focus Suites Solutions & Services Ltd Share Price

1.44
(0.00%)
Apr 26, 2021|10:45:04 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Focus Suites Solutions & Services Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Miscellaneous

Open

1.44

Prev. Close

1.44

Turnover(Lac.)

0.07

Day's High

1.44

Day's Low

1.44

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

19.54

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1.92

P/E

0.8

EPS

1.79

Divi. Yield

0

Focus Suites Solutions & Services Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Focus Suites Solutions & Services Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Focus Suites Solutions & Services Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:26 PM
Mar-2021Dec-2020Sep-2020Mar-2020
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 22.32%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 22.32%

Non-Promoter- 77.67%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 77.67%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Focus Suites Solutions & Services Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Equity Capital

13.35

13.35

0.15

0.11

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

12.75

10.36

4.19

1.78

Net Worth

26.1

23.71

4.34

1.89

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

16.64

14.64

9.51

7.44

yoy growth (%)

13.64

53.98

27.73

28.03

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.54

-0.66

-0.73

-0.6

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

3.31

2.77

1.46

0.98

Depreciation

-0.84

-1.52

-0.27

-0.22

Tax paid

-0.93

-0.76

-0.48

-0.32

Working capital

3.4

11.35

2.35

0.22

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

13.64

53.98

27.73

28.03

Op profit growth

-3.36

105.2

45.94

256.77

EBIT growth

16.72

56.61

43.52

210.21

Net profit growth

18.2

105.44

48.78

379.46

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Gross Sales

29.96

26.97

15.42

Excise Duty

0

0

0

Net Sales

29.96

26.97

15.42

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

Other Income

0.01

0.03

0

View Annually Results

Focus Suites Solutions & Services Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

GMR Airports Ltd

GMRAIRPORT

78.73

083,130.82-63.480282.4245.21

SJVN Ltd

SJVN

109.05

46.442,854.42473.061.65994.5137.08

Sagility India Ltd

SAGILITY

52.84

330.2524,736.1473.190420.7621

Godrej Agrovet Ltd

GODREJAGRO

757.55

36.1314,564.76131.941.321,843.51121.82

Rites Ltd

RITES

295.25

36.1414,189.8385.963.05510.3951.59

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Focus Suites Solutions & Services Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Whole Time Director & CFO

Jyotsana Puri

Additional Director

Mahesh Keshav kamble

Director

Rajendra Kumar Sharma

Additional Director

Mahendra Dattatray Gore

Independent Director

Prachee Nag

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Focus Suites Solutions & Services Ltd

Summary

Focus Suites Solutions & Services Limited was incorporated as a private limited company with the name Focus Suites Solutions & Services Private Limited (FSSSPL) at Bangalore on July 18, 2006. Subsequently, the Company was converted into a Public Limited Company and the name of the Company was changed to Focus Suites Solutions & Services Limited on November 16, 2017.Nama Murthy and Sandeep Bliatia were initial subscribers to the Memorandum of Association (MOA) of the Company. Subsequently they transferred 4,999 equity shares and 1,47,638 equity shares respectively thereby resulting into transfer of 99.99% shareholding of the Company to Majestic Market Research Support Services Limited whereby Majestic Market Research Support Services Limited became the promoter of the Company. The Company is engaged in the business of Qualitative Market Research. It offers customized solutions m market research that cater to business across the product life cycle. The Company focuses on market research, advertising research, brand research and consumer research and also offers an array of other research services to assist companies in developing more services. From pre-production market sizing to post-product launch monitoring, FSSSPL has the appropriate resources and regional expertise to provide tailored solutions for its clients. The Company provides actionable insights to clients and assist them in making better strategic decisions in their respective lines of business.
Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Focus Suites Solutions & Services Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.