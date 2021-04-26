Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
16.64
14.64
9.51
7.44
yoy growth (%)
13.64
53.98
27.73
28.03
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.54
-0.66
-0.73
-0.6
As % of sales
3.28
4.51
7.75
8.12
Other costs
-11.75
-9.48
-6.58
-5.33
As % of sales (Other Cost)
70.61
64.79
69.21
71.71
Operating profit
4.34
4.49
2.19
1.5
OPM
26.1
30.69
23.03
20.15
Depreciation
-0.84
-1.52
-0.27
-0.22
Interest expense
-0.19
-0.22
-0.45
-0.35
Other income
0.01
0.03
0
0.06
Profit before tax
3.31
2.77
1.46
0.98
Taxes
-0.93
-0.76
-0.48
-0.32
Tax rate
-28.06
-27.44
-32.95
-32.93
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
2.38
2.01
0.98
0.65
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
2.38
2.01
0.98
0.65
yoy growth (%)
18.2
105.44
48.78
379.46
NPM
14.32
13.77
10.32
8.86
