Focus Suites Solutions & Services Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

1.44
(0.00%)
Apr 26, 2021|10:45:04 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

16.64

14.64

9.51

7.44

yoy growth (%)

13.64

53.98

27.73

28.03

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.54

-0.66

-0.73

-0.6

As % of sales

3.28

4.51

7.75

8.12

Other costs

-11.75

-9.48

-6.58

-5.33

As % of sales (Other Cost)

70.61

64.79

69.21

71.71

Operating profit

4.34

4.49

2.19

1.5

OPM

26.1

30.69

23.03

20.15

Depreciation

-0.84

-1.52

-0.27

-0.22

Interest expense

-0.19

-0.22

-0.45

-0.35

Other income

0.01

0.03

0

0.06

Profit before tax

3.31

2.77

1.46

0.98

Taxes

-0.93

-0.76

-0.48

-0.32

Tax rate

-28.06

-27.44

-32.95

-32.93

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

2.38

2.01

0.98

0.65

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

2.38

2.01

0.98

0.65

yoy growth (%)

18.2

105.44

48.78

379.46

NPM

14.32

13.77

10.32

8.86

