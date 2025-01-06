Fourth Generation Information Systems Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.55
3.55
3.55
3.55
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-4.09
-3.95
-3.8
-3.72
Net Worth
-0.54
-0.4
-0.25
-0.17
Minority Interest
Debt
3.29
0.38
0.27
0.2
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.05
0.05
0.05
0.05
Total Liabilities
2.8
0.02
0.07
0.07
Fixed Assets
0.22
0.28
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
2.53
-0.26
0.07
0.07
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0.34
0.34
0.34
0.34
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
3.52
0.71
0.65
0.65
Sundry Creditors
-1.21
-1.21
-0.82
-0.82
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.12
-0.1
-0.1
-0.1
Cash
0.06
0.01
0
0
Total Assets
2.81
0.03
0.07
0.07
No Record Found
