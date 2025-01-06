iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Fourth Generation Information Systems Ltd Balance Sheet

6.87
(0.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Fourth Generation Information Systems Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3.55

3.55

3.55

3.55

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-4.09

-3.95

-3.8

-3.72

Net Worth

-0.54

-0.4

-0.25

-0.17

Minority Interest

Debt

3.29

0.38

0.27

0.2

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0.05

0.05

0.05

0.05

Total Liabilities

2.8

0.02

0.07

0.07

Fixed Assets

0.22

0.28

0

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

2.53

-0.26

0.07

0.07

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

0.34

0.34

0.34

0.34

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

3.52

0.71

0.65

0.65

Sundry Creditors

-1.21

-1.21

-0.82

-0.82

Creditor Days

0

Other Current Liabilities

-0.12

-0.1

-0.1

-0.1

Cash

0.06

0.01

0

0

Total Assets

2.81

0.03

0.07

0.07

Fourth Gen. : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Fourth Generation Information Systems Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.