SectorIT - Software
Open₹6.87
Prev. Close₹6.87
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹6.87
Day's Low₹6.87
52 Week's High₹6.87
52 Week's Low₹4.96
Book Value₹-1.63
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)2.44
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.55
3.55
3.55
3.55
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-4.09
-3.95
-3.8
-3.72
Net Worth
-0.54
-0.4
-0.25
-0.17
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0.03
0.04
0
yoy growth (%)
-100
-22.1
0
-100
Raw materials
0
-0.03
0
0
As % of sales
0
112.78
0
0
Employee costs
-0.01
-0.01
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.15
-0.06
-0.02
-0.04
Depreciation
-0.09
0
-0.01
-0.01
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
0.01
0.04
-0.01
-0.05
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-100
-22.1
0
-100
Op profit growth
11.68
375.1
-62.95
-81.03
EBIT growth
134.53
184.92
-51.09
-75.75
Net profit growth
134.53
184.92
-51.09
-75.75
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
4,099.25
|30.91
|14,83,144.53
|12,994
|1.78
|53,990
|230.54
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,938.3
|29.15
|8,04,834.34
|6,813
|2.37
|34,257
|199.28
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,947.25
|44.75
|5,28,418.44
|3,216
|2.67
|12,615
|134.17
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
294.45
|32.25
|3,08,266.62
|2,713.5
|0.17
|16,895.8
|60.33
LTIMindtree Ltd
LTIM
5,735.4
|37.3
|1,69,931.61
|1,220.2
|1.13
|9,104.6
|684.3
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Executive Director
T Srivenkata Ramana
Managing Director
C N Somasekhar Reddy
Independent Director
Archana Racha
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Harshvardhan Barvey
Director
Santosh Reddy Sripathi
Additional Director
Kapila Tanwar
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Fourth Generation Information Systems Ltd
Summary
Fourth Generation Information Systems Ltd (FGIS) was incorporated as a Private Limited Company on August 21, 1998 and converted into a Public Limited Company on March 10, 2000. The Company was promoted by Chalapthi Rao Atluri, Raghu Vasu A, Hema Kolluri and Avinash Adusumilli.The Company is engaged in the Business of Hardware and Software Product development, consulting, technology services and outsourcing company. They provide software solutions for the United States healthcare industry. They also offer medical transcription activities.FGIS offers a powerful suite of Products & solutions to help companies manage spend so that expenses fall faster than revenues in down times, and grow more slowly than revenues in up times. Since its founding in 2000, the Company has been focusing on latest technology for industry specific vertical products and solution whose rate of interest (ROI) is very high. Its continuous effort in providing easy-to-implement, robust for proven cost savings and return on investment resulted in a wide range of simple yet comprehensive products and small business solutions.The Company use investment in research to help create, commercialize and disseminate innovative business strategies and technology to develop market-ready solutions. Their research and innovation program is designed to generate early insights into how knowledge can be harnessed to create innovative business solutions and to develop business strategies with significant value. With deep ind
Read More
The Fourth Generation Information Systems Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹6.87 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Fourth Generation Information Systems Ltd is ₹2.44 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Fourth Generation Information Systems Ltd is 0 and -4.21 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Fourth Generation Information Systems Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Fourth Generation Information Systems Ltd is ₹4.96 and ₹6.87 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Fourth Generation Information Systems Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 17.94%, 3 Years at 22.80%, 1 Year at 44.63%, 6 Month at 26.06%, 3 Month at 10.10% and 1 Month at 4.89%.
