iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Fourth Generation Information Systems Ltd Share Price

6.87
(0.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open6.87
  • Day's High6.87
  • 52 Wk High6.87
  • Prev. Close6.87
  • Day's Low6.87
  • 52 Wk Low 4.96
  • Turnover (lac)0
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value-1.63
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)2.44
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Fourth Generation Information Systems Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

IT - Software

Open

6.87

Prev. Close

6.87

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

6.87

Day's Low

6.87

52 Week's High

6.87

52 Week's Low

4.96

Book Value

-1.63

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

2.44

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Fourth Generation Information Systems Ltd Corporate Action

5 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

30 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

5 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 05 Sep, 2024

arrow

Fourth Generation Information Systems Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Fourth Generation Information Systems Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:45 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 35.86%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 35.86%

Non-Promoter- 64.13%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 64.13%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Fourth Generation Information Systems Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3.55

3.55

3.55

3.55

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-4.09

-3.95

-3.8

-3.72

Net Worth

-0.54

-0.4

-0.25

-0.17

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0.03

0.04

0

yoy growth (%)

-100

-22.1

0

-100

Raw materials

0

-0.03

0

0

As % of sales

0

112.78

0

0

Employee costs

-0.01

-0.01

0

0

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.15

-0.06

-0.02

-0.04

Depreciation

-0.09

0

-0.01

-0.01

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

0.01

0.04

-0.01

-0.05

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-100

-22.1

0

-100

Op profit growth

11.68

375.1

-62.95

-81.03

EBIT growth

134.53

184.92

-51.09

-75.75

Net profit growth

134.53

184.92

-51.09

-75.75

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Fourth Generation Information Systems Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

TCS

4,099.25

30.9114,83,144.5312,9941.7853,990230.54

Infosys Ltd

INFY

1,938.3

29.158,04,834.346,8132.3734,257199.28

HCL Technologies Ltd

HCLTECH

1,947.25

44.755,28,418.443,2162.6712,615134.17

Wipro Ltd

WIPRO

294.45

32.253,08,266.622,713.50.1716,895.860.33

LTIMindtree Ltd

LTIM

5,735.4

37.31,69,931.611,220.21.139,104.6684.3

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Fourth Generation Information Systems Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Executive Director

T Srivenkata Ramana

Managing Director

C N Somasekhar Reddy

Independent Director

Archana Racha

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Harshvardhan Barvey

Director

Santosh Reddy Sripathi

Additional Director

Kapila Tanwar

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Fourth Generation Information Systems Ltd

Summary

Fourth Generation Information Systems Ltd (FGIS) was incorporated as a Private Limited Company on August 21, 1998 and converted into a Public Limited Company on March 10, 2000. The Company was promoted by Chalapthi Rao Atluri, Raghu Vasu A, Hema Kolluri and Avinash Adusumilli.The Company is engaged in the Business of Hardware and Software Product development, consulting, technology services and outsourcing company. They provide software solutions for the United States healthcare industry. They also offer medical transcription activities.FGIS offers a powerful suite of Products & solutions to help companies manage spend so that expenses fall faster than revenues in down times, and grow more slowly than revenues in up times. Since its founding in 2000, the Company has been focusing on latest technology for industry specific vertical products and solution whose rate of interest (ROI) is very high. Its continuous effort in providing easy-to-implement, robust for proven cost savings and return on investment resulted in a wide range of simple yet comprehensive products and small business solutions.The Company use investment in research to help create, commercialize and disseminate innovative business strategies and technology to develop market-ready solutions. Their research and innovation program is designed to generate early insights into how knowledge can be harnessed to create innovative business solutions and to develop business strategies with significant value. With deep ind
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Fourth Generation Information Systems Ltd share price today?

The Fourth Generation Information Systems Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹6.87 today.

What is the Market Cap of Fourth Generation Information Systems Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Fourth Generation Information Systems Ltd is ₹2.44 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Fourth Generation Information Systems Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Fourth Generation Information Systems Ltd is 0 and -4.21 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Fourth Generation Information Systems Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Fourth Generation Information Systems Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Fourth Generation Information Systems Ltd is ₹4.96 and ₹6.87 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Fourth Generation Information Systems Ltd?

Fourth Generation Information Systems Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 17.94%, 3 Years at 22.80%, 1 Year at 44.63%, 6 Month at 26.06%, 3 Month at 10.10% and 1 Month at 4.89%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Fourth Generation Information Systems Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Fourth Generation Information Systems Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 35.87 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 64.13 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Fourth Generation Information Systems Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.