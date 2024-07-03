Fourth Generation Information Systems Ltd Summary

Fourth Generation Information Systems Ltd (FGIS) was incorporated as a Private Limited Company on August 21, 1998 and converted into a Public Limited Company on March 10, 2000. The Company was promoted by Chalapthi Rao Atluri, Raghu Vasu A, Hema Kolluri and Avinash Adusumilli.The Company is engaged in the Business of Hardware and Software Product development, consulting, technology services and outsourcing company. They provide software solutions for the United States healthcare industry. They also offer medical transcription activities.FGIS offers a powerful suite of Products & solutions to help companies manage spend so that expenses fall faster than revenues in down times, and grow more slowly than revenues in up times. Since its founding in 2000, the Company has been focusing on latest technology for industry specific vertical products and solution whose rate of interest (ROI) is very high. Its continuous effort in providing easy-to-implement, robust for proven cost savings and return on investment resulted in a wide range of simple yet comprehensive products and small business solutions.The Company use investment in research to help create, commercialize and disseminate innovative business strategies and technology to develop market-ready solutions. Their research and innovation program is designed to generate early insights into how knowledge can be harnessed to create innovative business solutions and to develop business strategies with significant value. With deep industry and business process expertise and a proven track record, FGIS mobilize the right people, skills, and technologies to help clients improve their performance.The company entered into an MoU with three US based firms, namely Intra Link Info Systems Inc, Intra Link Health Systems Inc, IT Connections Inc for marketing the companys products and services in the US markets.During the year 2003-04, the company invested 50% of the total share capital in the shares of Net Soft Technologies Inc, USA as a joint venture.