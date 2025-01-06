iifl-logo-icon 1
Fourth Generation Information Systems Ltd Cash Flow Statement

6.87
(0.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Fourth Gen. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.15

-0.06

-0.02

-0.04

Depreciation

-0.09

0

-0.01

-0.01

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

0.01

0.04

-0.01

-0.05

Other operating items

Operating

-0.24

-0.03

-0.04

-0.11

Capital expenditure

-0.49

0

0

0

Free cash flow

-0.73

-0.03

-0.04

-0.11

Equity raised

-7.12

-6.95

-6.87

-6.78

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

0.37

0.21

0.08

0.03

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-7.48

-6.77

-6.84

-6.86

Fourth Gen. : related Articles

No Record Found

