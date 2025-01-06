Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0.03
0.04
0
yoy growth (%)
-100
-22.1
0
-100
Raw materials
0
-0.03
0
0
As % of sales
0
112.78
0
0
Employee costs
-0.01
-0.01
0
0
As % of sales
0
38.5
21
0
Other costs
-0.04
-0.04
-0.04
-0.03
As % of sales (Other Cost)
0
122.77
107.53
0
Operating profit
-0.06
-0.06
-0.01
-0.03
OPM
0
-174.07
-28.53
0
Depreciation
-0.09
0
-0.01
-0.01
Interest expense
0
0
0
0
Other income
0
0
0
0
Profit before tax
-0.15
-0.06
-0.02
-0.04
Taxes
0
0
0
0
Tax rate
0
0
0
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-0.15
-0.06
-0.02
-0.04
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-0.15
-0.06
-0.02
-0.04
yoy growth (%)
134.53
184.92
-51.09
-75.75
NPM
0
-194.56
-53.18
0
