Board Meeting 30 Nov 2024 30 Nov 2024

In the board meeting held on 30th november 2024, the board Approved the appointment of Ms. Kapila Tanwar as an additional director (non Executive, Independent Director) of the Company for five consecutive years w.e.f 30th november 2024, whose period of office shall not be liable to retire by rotation, subject to the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing AGM of the company

Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 5 Nov 2024

FOURTH GENERATION INFORMATION SYSTEMS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve With reference to the above stated subject and pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we bring to your kind notice that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday 14th November 2024 at the Registered Office of the Company inter-alia to consider and approve the un audited standalone Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and half year ended on 30th September 2024. With reference to the above stated subject, we bring to your kind notice that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on Thursday, 14th November 2024, inter-alia, approved the following: 1) Un-Audited Standalone Financial Results for the Quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024. In this regard, in compliance with Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended (the SEBI Listing Regulations), we are enclosing herewith the Un-Audited standalone Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024 along with the Limited Review Report thereon (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/11/2024)

Board Meeting 31 Aug 2024 31 Aug 2024

Outcome of Board meeting held on 31st August 2024 Appointment of M/s Gorantla & Co. Chartererd Accountant (FRN 016943S), as statutoty auditor of the company for the first term of five consecutive years, to hold office from the conclusion of 26th AGM on 28th September 2024 untill the conclusion of 31st AGM, subject to approval of the shareholder at the ensuing AGM of the company Read less..

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2024 5 Aug 2024

FOURTH GENERATION INFORMATION SYSTEMS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve With reference to the above stated subject and pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we bring to your kind notice that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday 13th August 2024 at the Registered Office of the Company inter-alia to consider and approve the un audited standalone Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended on 30th June 2024. Further pursuant to the provisions of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 and the Companys Code of Conduct for Prohibition of Insider Trading the Trading Window has been closed for the Designated Persons and their immediate relatives with effect from July 01 2024 and will remain closed upto August 15 2024 i.e. till expiry of 48 hours of submitting the above referred Financial Results of the Company to the Stock Exchanges. Please find the following: 1) Unaudited standalone financial results of the company for the quarter ended on 30th June 2024 2) Limited review report of the auditors on unaudited standalone financial results for the quarter ended on 30th June 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/08/2024)

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 20 May 2024

FOURTH GENERATION INFORMATION SYSTEMS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited standalone Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and year ended on 31st March 2024. 1. Considered and approved the Standalone Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Financial Year ended on 31st March, 2024. 2. Considered the Independent Auditors Report of the Statutory Auditors of the Company, NSVR & Associates LLP on the above Audited Financial Results, on Standalone basis. 3. Declaration that the Audit Reports issued by the Statutory Auditors on the Annual Financial Results for the year ended 31.03.2024 were with unmodified opinions. 4. Considered and approved the appointment of Ms. Neha Pamnani, Practicing Company Secretary as the Secretarial Auditor for the FY 23-24 Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)

Board Meeting 14 Feb 2024 9 Feb 2024