Franklin Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.62
3.62
3.62
3.62
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
10.91
0.48
0.26
0.25
Net Worth
14.53
4.1
3.88
3.87
Minority Interest
Debt
0.25
0.05
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.05
0.03
0.02
0.02
Total Liabilities
14.83
4.18
3.9
3.89
Fixed Assets
0.36
0.38
0.41
0.44
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
14.46
3.78
3.48
3.27
Inventories
4.26
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
18.04
4.39
5.59
3.42
Debtor Days
83.12
Other Current Assets
2.67
5.04
5.32
2.3
Sundry Creditors
-9.51
-5.51
-7.38
-2.4
Creditor Days
58.33
Other Current Liabilities
-1
-0.14
-0.05
-0.05
Cash
0.01
0.01
0.02
0.19
Total Assets
14.83
4.17
3.91
3.9
