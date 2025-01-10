iifl-logo-icon 1
Franklin Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

2.57
(-3.75%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:52:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3.62

3.62

3.62

3.62

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

10.91

0.48

0.26

0.25

Net Worth

14.53

4.1

3.88

3.87

Minority Interest

Debt

0.25

0.05

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0.05

0.03

0.02

0.02

Total Liabilities

14.83

4.18

3.9

3.89

Fixed Assets

0.36

0.38

0.41

0.44

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

14.46

3.78

3.48

3.27

Inventories

4.26

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

18.04

4.39

5.59

3.42

Debtor Days

83.12

Other Current Assets

2.67

5.04

5.32

2.3

Sundry Creditors

-9.51

-5.51

-7.38

-2.4

Creditor Days

58.33

Other Current Liabilities

-1

-0.14

-0.05

-0.05

Cash

0.01

0.01

0.02

0.19

Total Assets

14.83

4.17

3.91

3.9

